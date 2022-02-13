Neither President Biden nor former President Trump have the majority of their respective parties' full support when it comes to the 2024 presidential election, a CNN poll out Sunday finds.

Why it matters: While the poll's results indicate many voters would like to see their party find an alternative to Biden or Trump, they also suggest few have specific candidates in mind as prospective replacements.

Details: When asked who Democrats should nominate in 2024, only 45% of Democrat and Democrat-leaning independents chose Biden, while 51% said they'd like to see a different candidate. Five percent said they had "no opinion."

On the other hand, 50% of Republican and Republican-leaning independents said they'd like to see the GOP nominate Trump again, while 49% said they would prefer a different candidate, and 1% said they didn't have an opinion.

Zoom in: Of the Democratic-aligned voters who said they would like to see Biden replaced, 31% said it was because they didn't want to see Biden re-elected, while 35% said they didn't think he could win against Republicans.

Among Republican-aligned voters who said they didn't want to see Trump on the 2024 ticket, 39% said they "don't want" Trump to president, while 22% felt he wouldn't win against Democrats.

But, but, but: Only 12% of all Democratic-aligned voters polled said they didn't want to see Biden be the nominee and had a specific candidate in mind as an alternative.

Only 19% of all Republican-aligned voters polled had a specific candidate they wanted to see nominated, while 29% said "just someone besides Trump."

Methodology: This CNN poll was conducted for CNN by SSRS, from Jan. 10-Feb. 6. A representative sample of 1,527 respondents aged 18 and older was used. The margin of sampling error for total respondents is +/- 3.3 at the 95% confidence level.