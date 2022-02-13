Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Poll: Biden, Trump don't have their parties' full support for 2024

Ivana Saric

Joe Biden and Donald Trump during the U.S. presidential debate in 2020. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Neither President Biden nor former President Trump have the majority of their respective parties' full support when it comes to the 2024 presidential election, a CNN poll out Sunday finds.

Why it matters: While the poll's results indicate many voters would like to see their party find an alternative to Biden or Trump, they also suggest few have specific candidates in mind as prospective replacements.

Details: When asked who Democrats should nominate in 2024, only 45% of Democrat and Democrat-leaning independents chose Biden, while 51% said they'd like to see a different candidate. Five percent said they had "no opinion."

  • On the other hand, 50% of Republican and Republican-leaning independents said they'd like to see the GOP nominate Trump again, while 49% said they would prefer a different candidate, and 1% said they didn't have an opinion.

Zoom in: Of the Democratic-aligned voters who said they would like to see Biden replaced, 31% said it was because they didn't want to see Biden re-elected, while 35% said they didn't think he could win against Republicans.

  • Among Republican-aligned voters who said they didn't want to see Trump on the 2024 ticket, 39% said they "don't want" Trump to president, while 22% felt he wouldn't win against Democrats.

But, but, but: Only 12% of all Democratic-aligned voters polled said they didn't want to see Biden be the nominee and had a specific candidate in mind as an alternative.

  • Only 19% of all Republican-aligned voters polled had a specific candidate they wanted to see nominated, while 29% said "just someone besides Trump."

Methodology: This CNN poll was conducted for CNN by SSRS, from Jan. 10-Feb. 6. A representative sample of 1,527 respondents aged 18 and older was used. The margin of sampling error for total respondents is +/- 3.3 at the 95% confidence level.

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
13 mins ago - Sports

Biden: NFL hasn't "lived up to" promises on diverse hiring

President Joe Biden. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

President Biden in his annual Super Bowl interview Sunday told NBC the NFL "should be held to a reasonable standard" when it comes to its racial hiring practices.

Why it matters: The NFL has long been criticized for its lack of Black coaches. Despite Black players making up a majority of the league, there are currently three people of color with head coaching jobs, per NBC, and the majority of roles are held by white men.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ivana SaricSara Fischer
2 hours ago - Sports

Local candidates look to Super Bowl ads to boost campaigns

David McCormick, Republican U.S. Senate candidate from Pennsylvania. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Local political candidates, eager to boost their name recognition in competitive races, are buying regional ads to run during the Super Bowl.

Why it matters: The Super Bowl is by far the most-viewed television event in America, making it a local candidate’s best opportunity to reach voters live. But many viewers — who have flocked to subscription streaming — may still be shocked to see a political ad alongside glossy Hollywood-produced car and beer commercials.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Joann Muller, author of What's Next
Updated 2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Suddenly it’s a good time to be a vacation traveler

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The coach passenger is king — perhaps for the first time ever — as airlines scramble for a larger share of the booming leisure travel market.

What's happening: As the pandemic wanes, major carriers that traditionally make most of their money off premium business travel have shifted their attention to wooing vacationers.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow