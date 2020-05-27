Biden suggests Trump will contest results if he loses in November

Former Vice President Joe Biden suggested at a virtual fundraiser on Tuesday that President Trump would likely contest the 2020 results if he does not win reelection, per a pool report.

What he's saying: While discussing foreign policy plans, Biden said on the call that Trump would "probably contest we didn't win." Biden previously noted in April that Trump may try to delay the 2020 election amid the coronavirus pandemic because "that’s the only way he thinks he can possibly win."