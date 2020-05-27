47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden suggests Trump will contest results if he loses in November

Joe Biden. Photo: Joshua Lott/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden suggested at a virtual fundraiser on Tuesday that President Trump would likely contest the 2020 results if he does not win reelection, per a pool report.

What he's saying: While discussing foreign policy plans, Biden said on the call that Trump would "probably contest we didn't win." Biden previously noted in April that Trump may try to delay the 2020 election amid the coronavirus pandemic because "that’s the only way he thinks he can possibly win."

  • Biden is the presumptive nominee for the Democratic Party, pitting him against Trump as they head into the November contets.
  • The two have already launched feverish attack ads, with polling suggesting a tight race.

Clyburn says he cringed at Biden's "you ain't black" comment

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) told "The View" Tuesday that he "cringed" at Joe Biden's comment to radio show host Charlamagne tha God last Friday, in which the presumptive Democratic nominee suggested people who haven't yet decided between he and Trump aren't black.

Why it matters: Clyburn's endorsement of Biden in February was a pivotal moment in reviving the former vice president's campaign. It preceded Biden's win in South Carolina, Clyburn's home state, which was largely driven by wide support among black voters.

9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden rips Trump for mocking mask-wearing: "Lead by example"

Former Vice President Joe Biden bashed President Trump for ridiculing face masks on Tuesday, telling CNN that the president is "an absolute fool to talk that way."

Catch up quick: Biden on Monday wore a face mask for his first public appearance in more than two months to honor Memorial Day by laying a wreath at a veterans park. Trump, who did not wear a mask during public Memorial Day activities, mocked Biden on social media for wearing the mask.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Coronavirus antibody tests are still relatively unreliable, and it's unclear if people who get the virus are immune to getting it again, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cautioned on Tuesday.

By the numbers: More than 98,900 people have died from COVID-19 and over 1.6 million have tested positive in the U.S. Over 384,900 Americans have recovered and more than 14.9 million tests have been conducted.

Updated 10 mins ago - Health