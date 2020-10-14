22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Survey shows Biden has overwhelming support of Indian Americans

Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Over two-thirds of Indian Americans say they will vote for Joe Biden for president, with about as many saying the U.S. is headed in the wrong direction, a survey out Wednesday indicates.

Why it matters: Indian Americans have seen increased influence as a voting bloc in recent years, as one of the fastest-growing, wealthiest and most educated demographics in the U.S. Still, the group's "political attitudes are woefully under-studied," the report's authors write.

By the numbers: Some 22% of Indian Americans who are registered to vote say they will cast a ballot to re-elect Trump, compared with 72% for Biden, according to the poll by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

  • About 70% of those surveyed said they disapprove or strongly disapprove of the job Trump is doing. (15% disapprove; 55% strongly disapprove)
  • 56% of Indian Americans said they identify as Democrats, compared with 15% who said they are Republicans. Another 22% said they are independent.
  • 45% of those polled said Biden's selection of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), who is the daughter of an Indian immigrant, as his running mate makes them more likely to vote for the former vice president.
  • Indian Americans make up slightly more than 1% of the total U.S. population and less than 1% of all registered voters.

What they're saying: "The data show that Indian Americans continue to be strongly attached to the Democratic Party, with little indication of a shift toward the Republican Party," write Sumitra Badrinathan, Devesh Kapur and Milan Vaishnav, who authored the report.

  • "In addition, Indian Americans view U.S.-India relations as a low priority issue in this electoral cycle, emphasizing instead nationally salient issues such as healthcare and the economy."

Methodology: The Indian American Attitudes Survey was conducted between Sept. 1 and Sept. 20, in partnership with YouGov. It has a margin of error of ±3.2%.

Axios
Updated 15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Health: Black Americans are more skeptical of a vaccine — The pandemic isn't keeping the health care industry down.
  2. Business: A pandemic-era Black Friday will try to spread out shopping crowds.
  3. Sports: The impact of college sports cuts on student athletes.
  4. World: Italy and U.K report record coronavirus surges.
Jacob Knutson
24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Lindsey Graham raises $28 million in third quarter

Photo: Susan Walsh/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) announced Tuesday his campaign raised $28 million in the third quarter — a quarterly fundraising record for Republican Senate candidates, but less than half of the staggering $57 million his Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison raised.

Why it matters: Graham, a close ally to President Trump and the chair of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee, is facing the toughest re-election battle of his Senate career.

Courtenay Brown
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Trump promises economic rejuvenation in speech with few policy details

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

President Trump promised on Wednesday to lift the economy "to unprecedented heights" and bring about a quick "return to full employment," but did not lay out specific economic plans for a potential second term.

Why it matters: Economists have largely abandoned expectations that the economy and labor market will spring right back to pre-pandemic levels. Instead, they are bracing for an uneven, sluggish road back.

