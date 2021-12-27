Biden signs annual defense bill into law

President Biden signed into law the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for 2022, giving the green light to $770 billion in defense spending over the next year, the White House announced Monday.

Why it matters: The annual bill provides funding and sets policy for the Pentagon for the next fiscal year. Key provisions of this year's bill include a pay increase for military service members and civilian Pentagon staff, 12 weeks of parental leave for all service members and reforms for how the military investigates and prosecutes sexual assault and harassment.

