Biden to receive second COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden on Wednesday is expected to receive his second COVID-19 booster shot after he delivers remarks on the country's fight against COVID, according to the White House.

The big picture: The announcement comes one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded eligibility for a second COVID-19 booster shot to Americans age 50 or older in addition to some with compromised immune systems.

State of play: Biden on Wednesday is also set to unveil COVID.gov., a website designed to be a "one-stop shop" for COVID resources, including vaccines, tests and masks, per the White House.

Biden received his first COVID-19 booster last September on live television.

