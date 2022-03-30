Skip to main content
24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden to receive second COVID-19 booster shot

Erin Doherty
President Joe Biden walks along the colonnade from the Oval Office to the Rose Garden
President Biden walks along the colonnade from the Oval Office to the Rose Garden on March 29. Photo: Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden on Wednesday is expected to receive his second COVID-19 booster shot after he delivers remarks on the country's fight against COVID, according to the White House.

The big picture: The announcement comes one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded eligibility for a second COVID-19 booster shot to Americans age 50 or older in addition to some with compromised immune systems.

State of play: Biden on Wednesday is also set to unveil COVID.gov., a website designed to be a "one-stop shop" for COVID resources, including vaccines, tests and masks, per the White House.

