Biden: Sanders must disassociate himself from attacks on union leaders

Former Vice President Joe Biden told NBC's "Meet The Press" in an interview airing Sunday his 2020 rival Sen. Bernie Sanders needs to do more to address "misogynistic" online threats to leaders of Nevada's Culinary Union.

Why it matters: Biden's comments come ahead of Nevada's caucuses next Saturday. The latest Morning Consult national poll shows Biden's electability has dropped, with 17% saying he's the candidate most likely to beat President Trump. Sanders leads with the backing of 29% of those surveyed.

What they're saying: "You know me well enough to know if any of my supporters did that, I’d disown them. Flat disown them," Biden told NBC's Chuck Todd. "The stuff that was said online. The way they threatened these two women who are leaders in that Culinary union. It is outrageous. Just — just go online."

Sanders said in a statement to news outlets last Thursday, "Harassment of all forms is unacceptable to me, and we urge supporters of all campaigns not to engage in bullying or ugly personal attacks."

Go deeper: Poll: Joe Biden loses status as most electable Democrat

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details from the interview and context.