32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden retracts claim he was arrested in South Africa

Rashaan Ayesh

Joe Biden. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden told CNN Friday morning that he had not been arrested during a 1970s trip to South Africa during which he tried to visit Nelson Mandela, despite recently claiming he had been.

Why it matters: Biden made the claim multiple times while campaigning in South Carolina, where he is trying to court a sizable base of black Democratic voters in this weekend's primary contest. The Washington Post and the New York Times questioned the credibility of the claims and could not find any official confirmation of the arrest.

  • As a senator, Biden did support the anti-apartheid movement in the 1970s, the Post notes.

What Biden is saying: "When I said arrested, I meant I was not able to move. Cops would not let me go with them. I wasn't arrested. I was stopped. I was not able to move where I wanted to go."

  • Biden's campaign said: “It was a separation. They, he was not allowed to go through the same door that the — the rest of the party he was with. Obviously, it was apartheid South Africa. There was a white door, there was a black door. He did not want to go through the white door and have the rest of the party go through the black door. He was separated. This was during a trip while they were there in Johannesburg," per the Times.

Context: Biden claimed he was arrested "on the streets of Soweto," a township in Johannesburg, alongside former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Andrew Young while trying to see Mandela, who was in prison at the time, Politico reports.

  • Young previously told reporters that he had not been arrested in South Africa, and didn't believe Biden was either.

Go deeper

Axios

South Carolina "kingmaker" Jim Clyburn endorses Joe Biden

Joe Biden with Rep. Jim Clyburn at the World Famous Jim Clyburn Fish Fry in Columbia, South Carolina in June 2019. Photo: Logan Cyrus/AFP via Getty Images

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), the highest-ranking black member of Congress, endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden Wednesday, days before South Carolina's primary.

Why it matters: Clyburn wields tremendous political influence in South Carolina, where a weak showing by Biden could be the death blow to his presidential campaign. Biden has long viewed the state as his firewall due to his strong support among black voters, who make up about 60% of South Carolina's Democratic electorate.

Go deeperArrowFeb 26, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Orion RummlerAlexi McCammondMargaret Talev

Biden targets Buttigieg on race

Biden, Buttigieg and Sanders debate in Sept. 2019 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden released an attack ad on former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg Saturday that disparaged Buttigieg for firing South Bend’s first black police chief, which Buttigieg claims he was pressured by federal prosecutors to do.

Driving the news: Democratic candidates held an extensive discussion on race in New Hampshire's debate on Friday. Buttigieg said he "took a lot of heat for discussing systemic racism" with his police department, and Biden said politicians should "stop taking the black community for granted."

Go deeperArrowFeb 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Alexi McCammond

Biden to head straight to South Carolina ahead of New Hampshire results

Joe Biden campaigning in South Carolina in November. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Campaigns are already deploying staff, surrogates and even the candidates themselves to South Carolina to get a jump start on what many view as the most important of the early-voting states.

Driving the news: Joe Biden said that he will be skipping his New Hampshire primary night party to fly to South Carolina this evening, where he will address New Hampshires supporters via livestream as results roll in.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Feb 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy