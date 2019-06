Why it matters: Biden's age and decades-long career in politics has exposed him to critiques of his public voting record, among other things.

During Thursday's Democratic primary debate, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) referenced the former vice president's failed 1988 presidential bid — in which Biden, then 44 years old, said it was "time to pass the torch to a new generation." Swalwell pointed out he was 6 years old when Biden made that statement.

The big picture: Biden, 76, is the second eldest Democratic presidential candidate after 77-year-old Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

