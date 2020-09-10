40 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign to suspend TV ads on 9/11 anniversary

Joe Biden. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign will not run television ads this Friday, the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, as first reported by The Hill and confirmed to Axios.

What they're saying: "On September 11th, Vice President Biden will commemorate the anniversary of the attack on our country and will honor the incredible bravery, tragedy, and loss we experienced on that day," Michael Gwin, deputy rapid response director for Biden for President, said per The Hill.

  • President Trump's campaign has not responded to a similar request for comment.

Why it matters: The Biden campaign's decision follows the tradition of presidential candidates suspending ads and refraining from attending political events on the anniversary of the attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 Americans on U.S. soil.

  • The leaders of 9/11 Day, a nonprofit, and other organizations sent a letter to Biden and Trump in late August asking the campaigns to “suspend political advertising, as well as campaign- or partisan-related appearances and social and traditional media activities on September 11, 2020, in favor of nonpartisan expressions of service, remembrance, unity and prayer," Politico reported.

What to watch: Both Biden and Trump are expected to attended a ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania, per the AP.

Neal RothschildSara Fischer
Aug 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Harris gives Biden ticket a big shot of enthusiasm

Data: Newswhip; Graphic: Axios Visuals

The addition of Kamala Harris to the Democratic ticket provided Joe Biden with the biggest surge of online enthusiasm he's seen in the entire campaign, according to data from NewsWhip provided exclusively to Axios.

Why it matters: While Biden has been getting much of his momentum from voters who are opposed to President Trump, rather than excited about him, Harris could stir other voters looking for reasons to turn out.

Fadel Allassan
Sep 9, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign out-raised Trump by over $150 million in August

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Trump campaign and its joint fundraising committees with the Republican National Committee raised over $210 million in August, they announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee raised $364.5 million in the same period, dwarfing Trump's total fundraising haul by over $150 million. It is believed to be the most ever raised by a presidential candidate in a single month.

Hans Nichols
Sep 9, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden's soft Hispanic support

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

President Trump's standing with Hispanic voters is stronger now than four years ago, while Joe Biden's support is softer than Hillary Clinton's, polls show — trends that worry some longtime Biden supporters in the Hispanic community.

Why it matters: Hispanic voters make up more than 20 percent of the electorate in Florida and Arizona — two swing states that Trump won in 2016 but could deliver Biden the White House.

