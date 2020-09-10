Biden campaign to suspend TV ads on 9/11 anniversary

Joe Biden's campaign will not run television ads this Friday, the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, as first reported by The Hill and confirmed to Axios.

What they're saying: "On September 11th, Vice President Biden will commemorate the anniversary of the attack on our country and will honor the incredible bravery, tragedy, and loss we experienced on that day," Michael Gwin, deputy rapid response director for Biden for President, said per The Hill.

President Trump's campaign has not responded to a similar request for comment.

Why it matters: The Biden campaign's decision follows the tradition of presidential candidates suspending ads and refraining from attending political events on the anniversary of the attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 Americans on U.S. soil.

The leaders of 9/11 Day, a nonprofit, and other organizations sent a letter to Biden and Trump in late August asking the campaigns to “suspend political advertising, as well as campaign- or partisan-related appearances and social and traditional media activities on September 11, 2020, in favor of nonpartisan expressions of service, remembrance, unity and prayer," Politico reported.

What to watch: Both Biden and Trump are expected to attended a ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania, per the AP.