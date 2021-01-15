President-elect Joe Biden and Fed chairman Jerome Powell had two messages in public remarks on Thursday:

Biden's : Help is on the way.

: Help is on the way. Powell's: Help is here to stay.

What Biden's saying: "In this moment of crisis, with interest rates at historic lows, we cannot afford inaction," Biden said while unveiling his $1.9 trillion relief package.

Powell cautioned the Fed won’t pull back anytime soon Thursday afternoon.

He said interest rate hikes are a long way off and played down the possibility of a persistent inflation spike.

"Now is not the time" for the Fed to talk about exiting its massive bond-buying program, Powell said — despite suggestions to the contrary by other Fed members.

Between the lines, via the University of Oregon's Tim Duy: A bigger economic package "now suggests more progress toward recovery which in turn suggests earlier tapering. It’s kind of hard to avoid that conclusion."

The backdrop: More signs of economic pain in the face of a surging virus. New applications for unemployment benefits across programs soared to a seven-month high.

It "raises the specter that we could see more jobs lost in January, meaning there is more of a risk the situation gets a little worse before it gets better," Beth Ann Bovino, U.S. chief economist at S&P Ratings, writes in a note.

The bottom line: You won't see the economic pain "if your scorecard is how things are going on Wall Street," Biden said.

"But you will see it very clearly if you examine what the twin crises of a pandemic and this sinking economy have laid bare."

