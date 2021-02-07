Sign up for our daily briefing

Postal workers union head hopes Biden makes “bold appointments”

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

American Postal Workers Union president Mark Dimondstein told AP in an interview out Sunday he hopes President Biden makes “bold appointments” that reshape the U.S. Postal Service's Board of Governors.

The big picture: The USPS' workforce — which was already beleaguered after having to process millions of mail-in votes during the 2020 election — fell "further into a hole during the holiday rush, leading to long hours and a mountain of delayed mail," AP writes.

The backdrop: The USPS has been in financial trouble for years, despite a recent spike in the use of its services. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who was appointed in 2020 by a board of governors selected by former President Trump, has promised improvements to the agency.

  • Biden has faced calls to fire DeJoy after he made changes to the agency's procedures that were found to have slowed mail delivery before the election. But since the president can't do that, Biden will likely to use appointments to the USPS board to usher in new changes, according to AP.
  • Dimondstein said he hopes Biden's appointments set a new tone for the agency, following the presidency of Donald Trump, who had criticized its business practices and once called it "a joke."

What he's saying: “We want a Board of Governors that understands fundamentally this is not called the United States Postal Business,” Dimondstein said.

  • “It’s not a profit-making business. It’s here to serve the people.”

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
40 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Koch ads urge Biden to pull Afghan troops

Screenshot of forthcoming ad from Concerned Veterans for America. Courtesy photo.

The Koch-backed group Concerned Veterans for America is launching a seven-figure digital ad campaign this week urging President Biden to pull all remaining U.S. troops out of Afghanistan by May, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The ad blitz comes as Biden's national security team is debating whether to delay the withdrawal, amid fears the wrong decision could lead to a resurgence of terrorism and uptick of violence in the country.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: McCarthy told Cheney to apologize after impeachment vote

Liz Cheney and Kevin McCarthy. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Kevin McCarthy tried to get Liz Cheney to apologize for how she handled her vote to impeach former President Trump before last week's highly anticipated House GOP conference meeting — a request she refused, two people with direct knowledge told Axios.

Why it matters: Cheney rolled the dice, refusing her leader's ask and counting on her supporters to keep her as conference chair, the party's No. 3 post in the House. Newly empowered, she's now embracing her role as the Republicans' Trump critic-in-chief.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: U.K. variant is doubling in U.S. every 10 days, study finds.
  2. Vaccine: 60 Black health experts urge Black Americans to get vaccinated  AstraZeneca vaccine could be modified to protect against South Africa variant by fall, researchers say.
  3. Politics: Both chambers pass budget resolution, paving the way for Biden's relief plan.
  4. Education: The high economic costs of disrupted school.
  5. Sports: How the NFL countered COVID-19 — A pandemic-style Super Bowl.
