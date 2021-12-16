Biden picks Caroline Kennedy, Michelle Kwan for ambassador roles

President Biden on Wednesday announced he intends to nominate Caroline Kennedy as ambassador to Australia and Olympian Michelle Kwan as ambassador to Belize.

Why it matters: Senate confirmations of Biden's diplomatic appointments have been slow compared to his predecessors, and embassy roles have remained empty.

Details: It's the second high-profile assignment for Kennedy, a lawyer and the daughter of former President John F. Kennedy, who served as U.S. Ambassador to Japan during the Obama administration.

It comes at a time when the Biden Administration has strengthened security alliances in the Pacific, with an eye towards China.

Kwan, the Olympic medalist and the most decorated figure skater in U.S. history, earned a master's degree from Tufts University's Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy and began working with the State Department in 2006.

She joined Biden's presidential campaign staff in 2019 as surrogate director and also worked on Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Biden also announced picks for UN, defense, commerce, education and energy positions.

