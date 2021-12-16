Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden picks Caroline Kennedy, Michelle Kwan for ambassador roles

Caroline Kennedy (left) and Michelle Kwan (right). Photos: Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe (left), Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images (right).

President Biden on Wednesday announced he intends to nominate Caroline Kennedy as ambassador to Australia and Olympian Michelle Kwan as ambassador to Belize.

Why it matters: Senate confirmations of Biden's diplomatic appointments have been slow compared to his predecessors, and embassy roles have remained empty.

Details: It's the second high-profile assignment for Kennedy, a lawyer and the daughter of former President John F. Kennedy, who served as U.S. Ambassador to Japan during the Obama administration.

Kwan, the Olympic medalist and the most decorated figure skater in U.S. history, earned a master's degree from Tufts University's Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy and began working with the State Department in 2006.

  • She joined Biden's presidential campaign staff in 2019 as surrogate director and also worked on Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Biden also announced picks for UN, defense, commerce, education and energy positions.

Andrew Freedman
Updated 39 mins ago - Science

Historic storm bringing damaging winds, "unprecedented" tornado risk

Satellite image showing smoke plumes from wildfires, blowing dust, and thunderstorms with lightning flashes detected across the Plains on Dec. 15. (CIRA/RAMMB)

An expansive and intensifying storm is unleashing an array of hazardous weather to a broad swath of the lower 48 states on Wednesday, from 100 mph winds in Colorado to record warmth and an ongoing derecho moving from Kansas into Nebraska and Iowa.

Why it matters: The storm has already set all-time high temperatures for the month of December, as readings soar into the 70s all the way to the Iowa-Minnesota border. Its winds have knocked out power to more than 200,000 customers in four states, with outages climbing in Colorado and Kansas, according to poweroutage.us.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
44 mins ago - World

The global decline of democracy

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Democratic governance is sliding backward in the U.S. and much of the world, according to a series of recent reports.

Why it matters: The future will be shaped by the push and pull of democratic and autocratic forces within countries and beyond their borders. If supporters of democracies can't halt democracy's retreat, freedom and civil liberties could follow.

Oriana GonzalezYacob Reyes
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

"God-awful mess": Biden visits tornado-ravaged Kentucky

Biden in Dawson Springs, Ky. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden on Wednesday visited tornado-ravaged Kentucky, calling what affected families in hard-hit Mayfield and other areas are going through "a God-awful mess."

The big picture: During his visit, Biden amended the federal disaster declaration he previously approved, making federal funds for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, available to cover 100% of the total "eligible costs" for for 30 days, the White House said.

