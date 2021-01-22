Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden's opening move against federal lands drilling

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Data: BloombergNEF; Note: 2020 reflects the average through September; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

The first phase of the Biden administration plan to thwart new oil and natural gas permitting on federal lands has arrived.

Driving the news: An Interior Department order Thursday imposes a 60-day freeze on new drilling permits, leases, lease extensions and other actions, though it "does not limit existing operations."

Why it matters: Oil production on federal lands is a smaller share of domestic output than it was before the fracking boom that's centered more on private lands.

The big picture: The temporary order comes ahead of what's expected to be a wider effort to limit new development, given that Biden's platform called for "banning new oil and gas permitting on public lands and waters."

  • But that said, it's still quite significant.

Yes, but: The effects of these policies could be limited in the near-term because many companies have a large inventory of existing permits.

  • A new Goldman Sachs note says several oil-and-gas producers with the most exposure to federal lands "have indicated they have 3-4 years of inventory already permitted."

Amy Harder, author of Generate
Jan 21, 2021 - Energy & Environment

Big business backs key climate change regulations

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Two of Washington’s biggest lobbying groups say they support the Biden administration’s plan to regulate methane emissions from oil and gas wells.

Why it matters: The shift, instigated by the Chamber of Commerce and American Petroleum Institute, is one of the most concrete signs of how corporations are beginning to support action on climate change in the face of pressure from investors, politicians and the public.

Mike Allen, author of AM
Jan 21, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Biden-Harris, Day 1: What mattered most

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden arrive at the North Portico of the White House. Photo: Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images

The Axios experts help you sort significance from symbolism. Here are the six Day 1 actions by President Biden that matter most.

Driving the news: Today, on his first full day, Biden translates his promise of a stronger federal response to the pandemic into action — starting with 10 executive orders and other directives, Caitlin Owens writes.

Oriana Gonzalez
23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate confirms retired Gen. Lloyd Austin as defense secretary

Photo: Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

The Senate voted 93-2 on Friday to confirm retired Gen. Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense. Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) were the sole "no" votes.

Why it matters: Austin is the first Black American to lead the Pentagon and President Biden's second Cabinet nominee to be confirmed.

