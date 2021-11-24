Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden nominates Shalanda Young as budget director

Office of Management and Budget acting director Shalanda Young during a Senate hearing in June 2021. Photo: Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

President Biden on Wednesday nominated Shalanda Young to head the Office of Management and Budget permanently. She has served as acting director since March.

Why it matters: If confirmed by the Senate, Young would be the first Black woman to permanently lead the office, which has gone without a confirmed director for months after Biden's first nominee, Neera Tanden, withdrew her nomination because of opposition from several senators from both parties.

Biden also nominated Nani Coloretti, the senior vice president for financial and business strategy at the Urban Institute, to replace Young as deputy director.

  • Coloretti, if confirmed, would become one of the senior-most Asian Americans in government.

The big picture: Young and Coloretti could assume the roles at a crucial time for the office, which oversees the performance of federal agencies and administers the federal budget.

  • The office is currently supervising the implementation of the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package and the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.
  • The administration is also attempting to pass its $1.75 trillion social spending package, which was passed by the House last week.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
Nov 22, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Biden's Fed pick puts progressives on notice

Powell and Biden. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Biden's nomination of Jerome Powell for a second term as chairman of the Federal Reserve shows Biden's willingness to stare down progressives to get his cherished Build Back Better legislation through the Senate and into law.

Why it matters: Inflation is threatening Biden’s $2 trillion social spending and climate package, and Biden wants to save his political capital with moderates for that fight.

Courtenay Brown
Nov 22, 2021 - Economy & Business

Biden taps Jerome Powell for another term at the Fed

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

President Biden said today he will renominate Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell for another term — as market-watchers widely anticipated.

Why it matters: The decision caps a long stretch of uncertainty about who would steer the nation's most influential economic body. The Fed is front and center as the country faces prices rising at the fastest pace in decades.

Ben GemanAndrew Freedman
Nov 23, 2021 - Energy & Environment

What's next for the Fed on climate change

Photo illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios. Getty Images photos: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP and Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket

The Federal Reserve is poised to increase its climate focus even as President Biden's nomination of Chairman Jerome Powell to a second term disappointed advocates of policies to tilt the economy away from fossil fuels.

Catch up fast: Biden on Monday announced Powell's nod and said he's tapping Lael Brainard — a Fed board member who's outspoken on climate — as vice chair.

