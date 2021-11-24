Biden nominates Shalanda Young as budget director

President Biden on Wednesday nominated Shalanda Young to head the Office of Management and Budget permanently. She has served as acting director since March.

Why it matters: If confirmed by the Senate, Young would be the first Black woman to permanently lead the office, which has gone without a confirmed director for months after Biden's first nominee, Neera Tanden, withdrew her nomination because of opposition from several senators from both parties.

Biden also nominated Nani Coloretti, the senior vice president for financial and business strategy at the Urban Institute, to replace Young as deputy director.

Coloretti, if confirmed, would become one of the senior-most Asian Americans in government.

The big picture: Young and Coloretti could assume the roles at a crucial time for the office, which oversees the performance of federal agencies and administers the federal budget.

The office is currently supervising the implementation of the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package and the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

The administration is also attempting to pass its $1.75 trillion social spending package, which was passed by the House last week.

