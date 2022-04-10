Biden will meet virtually with Indian PM on Monday

President Joe Biden will hold a virtual meeting on Monday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House announced on Sunday.

Why it matters: "India's refusal to condemn the invasion of Ukraine and efforts to protect trade with Russia mean one of Washington's most valued strategic partners is actively undercutting its efforts to isolate Moscow," Axios' Dave Lawler wrote last month.

"Biden will continue our close consultations on the consequences of Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilizing impact on global food supply and commodity markets," press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Sunday.

Details: Biden and Modi "will discuss cooperation on a range of issues including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, countering the climate crisis, strengthening the global economy, and upholding a free, open, rules-based international order to bolster security, democracy, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," Psaki said.

The president last spoke to Modi in March along with other members of the Quad, which also includes Australia and Japan. The White House in September hosted the "first-ever Quad Leaders Summit."

Monday's meeting comes ahead of the U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and their Indian counterparts.

