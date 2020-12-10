Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Biden expected to nominate Katherine Tai as U.S. trade representative

Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware, on Dec. 9. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate Katherine Tai as U.S. trade representative, Axios' Hans Nicols confirms.

Why it matters: If Tai is confirmed, she will be the first woman of color to serve in the position, which carries the rank of ambassador, the New York Times notes. Democrats have supported her appointment in the hopes she will help ensure the terms of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement are enforced.

The state of play: Tai, the chief trade lawyer for the House Ways and Means Committee, oversaw trade enforcement with China during former President Obama's tenure, and may help the incoming Biden administration confront Beijing on issues like forced labor and intellectual property rights, Politico reports.

  • The role is responsible for implementing U.S. trade rules and negotiating new terms with China and other countries.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: Trump's departing pandemic failure — Bipartisan lawmakers unveil $908B coronavirus relief plan — Pennsylvania governor tests positive for coronavirus
  2. Vaccine: Study confirms AstraZeneca's vaccine is moderately effective — FDA review of Pfizer vaccine clears way for emergency authorization.
  3. World: UAE says Chinese vaccine is 86% effective after trial — Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine data hacked from European Medicines Agency breach
  4. Sports: The benefits of athletes as "vaccine-influencers."
  5. Axios-Ipsos poll: Americans' coronavirus fears are stronger than they've been in months.
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
3 hours ago - Technology

Airbnb valued at $47 billion in IPO

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Airbnb on Wednesday raised $3.5 billion in its IPO at a fully diluted valuation of around $47.3 billion, and will begin trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol ABNB.

Why it matters: This is the culmination of a remarkable rebound for the hospitality giant, which many counted out once the pandemic began its rampage.

Oriana Gonzalez
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Eric Swalwell says he was "shocked" when FBI alerted him to suspected Chinese spy

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) said Wednesday he was "shocked" when he discovered in 2015 that Christine Fang — a Chinese national who started working with him in 2012 — was a suspected spy who targeted him and other California politicians, as revealed by Axios.

The big picture: Swalwell is not accused of wrongdoing and immediately cut off ties with Fang after receiving a defensive briefing from the FBI, according to a current U.S. intelligence official. The California lawmaker told CNN that congressional offices don't have the "technical capabilities" to run background checks on the people they work with.

