Biden expected to nominate Katherine Tai as U.S. trade representative

Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware, on Dec. 9. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate Katherine Tai as U.S. trade representative, Axios' Hans Nicols confirms.
Why it matters: If Tai is confirmed, she will be the first woman of color to serve in the position, which carries the rank of ambassador, the New York Times notes. Democrats have supported her appointment in the hopes she will help ensure the terms of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement are enforced.
The state of play: Tai, the chief trade lawyer for the House Ways and Means Committee, oversaw trade enforcement with China during former President Obama's tenure, and may help the incoming Biden administration confront Beijing on issues like forced labor and intellectual property rights, Politico reports.
- The role is responsible for implementing U.S. trade rules and negotiating new terms with China and other countries.