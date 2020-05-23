Joe Biden wins Hawaii Democratic primary
Joe Biden at the 11th Democratic debate on March 15. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Former Vice President Joe Biden won Hawaii's Democratic primary on Saturday, the AP reports.
The big picture: Biden has been the presumptive Democratic frontrunner since Sen. Bernie Sanders suspended his presidential campaign in early April.
- Hawaii postponed its Democratic primary, originally scheduled for April 4, due to the novel coronavirus, the New York Times reports. The primary was held via mail-in ballot.
