Joe Biden wins Hawaii Democratic primary

Joe Biden at the 11th Democratic debate on March 15. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden won Hawaii's Democratic primary on Saturday, the AP reports.

The big picture: Biden has been the presumptive Democratic frontrunner since Sen. Bernie Sanders suspended his presidential campaign in early April.

  • Hawaii postponed its Democratic primary, originally scheduled for April 4, due to the novel coronavirus, the New York Times reports. The primary was held via mail-in ballot.

Hurricanes, wildfires, the flu could strain COVID response

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Upcoming seasonal threats coinciding with the coronavirus pandemic could further strain America's already extended emergency management systems.

Why it matters: The coronavirus vaccine likely won't be available until at least mid-2021. But while the pandemic drags on, hurricane season begins in June, wildfires generally spike in the summer and fall, and flu season peaks between December and February.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 5,284,830 — Total deaths: 340,805 — Total recoveries — 2,102,302Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 1,618,948 — Total deaths: 96,983 — Total recoveries: 361,239 — Total tested: 13,762,261Map.
  3. Public health: FDA blocks sale of 29 coronavirus antibody tests in the U.S.Report finds "little evidence" coronavirus is under control in most states Muslim health care workers balance Ramadan fasting.
  4. States: Former Florida health dept. employee says official asked her to manipulate coronavirus dataDaily deaths in New York drop under 100 for the first time since March.
  5. Business: Small business outlook is slowly improving, but the pandemic hits minority-owned small businesses harder.
  6. World: Health officials report first death in Gaza stripCoronavirus testing is virtually nonexistent in some poor countries.
  7. 1 🏀 thing: NBA in early talks to restart season at Disney World.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

The coronavirus leaves those in food deserts even more vulnerable

Data: USDA; Cartogram: Sara Wise/Axios

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed many people to buy groceries and supplies in bulk, but nearly 23.5 million Americans who live far from supermarkets don’t have that option.

Why it matters: Low-income households in food deserts — more than a mile from a supermarket in a city or suburbs or more than 10 miles in rural areas — often struggle with having enough to eat, and the global pandemic has exacerbated that circumstance. Their access to fresh produce and meat continues to decrease, and they often turn instead to fast food or processed foods, according to the Agriculture Department.

