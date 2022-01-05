Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden to attend Harry Reid's funeral in Nevada

Shawna Chen

Then-Vice President Joe Biden greets retiring Sen. Harry Reid during a portrait unveiling ceremony for Reid in the Russell Building on Dec. 8, 2016. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images

President Biden will attend former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid's (D-Nev.) funeral on Saturday, the White House said Tuesday.

The big picture: Reid died on Dec. 29 at 82 after battling pancreatic cancer. The influential politician, who retired after 30 years in Congress, served with Biden for decades and cultivated a close friendship with the president.

  • "Harry met the marker for what I’ve always believed is the most important thing by which you can measure a person — their action and their word," Biden said in a statement after Reid's death.
  • Biden and first lady Jill Biden are set to travel to Las Vegas for the memorial service.
  • Reid will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda during the week of Jan. 10.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
Jan 4, 2022 - Politics & Policy

More deceased public figures are being honored in the Capitol

Expand chart
Data: Architect of the Capitol; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

The frequency of public figures lying in state or honor in the U.S. Capitol has increased during the past two decades, according to data from the Architect of the Capitol.

Why it matters: A tribute largely reserved for presidents and other political leaders has now trickled down to ordinary citizens and guardians of the building itself, as Congress has sought to allow the nation to collectively acknowledge men and women who've left their mark on the country.

Ivana Saric
Jan 2, 2022 - World

Biden assures Ukraine that U.S. will "respond decisively" if Russia invades

Biden holds a call with Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Dec. 9. Photo: Doug Mills/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden assured President Volodymyr Zelensky during a call Sunday that the U.S. and its allies will "respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

Why it matters: The call is the latest communication between the two leaders ahead of a series of diplomatic talks between Washington and Moscow this month addressing Russia's military buildup along its border with Ukraine.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron, snowstorm thwart Schumer’s midterm year quick start

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrives at the Capitol on Tuesday. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The D.C. snowstorm and Omicron variant have crushed plans by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to begin the 2022 midterm year with a legislative flurry.

Why it matters: Congress has a long list of priorities that carried over from last year. Making progress on any of them would provide at least a campaign talking point. The problem is the new COVID variant and flight delays have left Capitol Hill a ghost town.

