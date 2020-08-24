2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden, Harris to receive regular COVID-19 tests

Biden and Harris conclude the Democratic National Conventio on Aug. 20 in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo: Oliver Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris plan to get regularly tested as they ramp up in-person campaigning ahead of Election Day, a Biden campaign spokesperson confirmed Monday.

Why it matters: Biden had not received a coronavirus test as of this weekend, his deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday. Bedingfield said that Biden did not have the virus, but did not clarify how that was determined without a test.

What they're saying: "For the entirety of this outbreak, Joe Biden has lived his values, modelling and strongly encouraging responsible behavior to keep Americans safe while proposing the kind of desperately-needed national strategy for defeating this pandemic that Donald Trump still has not provided," campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement.

  • "Donald Trump has been the polar opposite: failing us on testing and PPE, failing to act on early warnings, trusting China over both the U.S. intelligence community as well as Joe Biden, and frequently contradicting his own public health experts."
  • "This announcement is another step demonstrating Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' commitment to turn the page on Trump's catastrophic mismanagement during the worst public health crisis in 100 years." 

Go deeper

Axios
Updated Aug 23, 2020 - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Expand chart
Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

President Trump will hold a news conference on Sunday at 6 p.m. to announce a "major therapeutic breakthrough" on COVID-19 White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted, without elaborating further.

The big picture: McEnany's announcement Saturday came hours after Trump baselessly accused the Food and Drug Administration — which he likened to the "deep state, or whoever" — of making it harder for drug companies to distribute coronavirus treatments and vaccines.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rashaan Ayesh
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Key moments from Harris and Biden's first joint interview

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris presented a united front against President Trump, even as ABC's Robin Roberts and David Muir pushed them on topics of race and more.

The big picture: In one of the key moments during the early days of the Democratic primary race, Harris directly challenged Biden over busing and school segregation. When asked about that moment, Harris said, "There are real racial disparities that are rooted in systemic racism and a failure to address the truths that may be difficult truths. Joe Biden does that. And he is doing that. He is addressing these truths."

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Rashaan Ayesh
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden and Harris respond to attacks from Trump campaign

Sen. Kamala Harris said during an ABC interview broadcast Sunday that President Trump called her "nasty" as a distraction, and Joe Biden also addressed Trump's attacks on him.

Details: In the interview Sunday evening with ABC's David Muir, Biden said of Trump questioning his mental fitness to lead: "Watch me."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow