"We owe them action": Biden marks anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting

President Biden speaks before signing an executive order on delivering government services on Dec. 13. Photo: Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden in a video statement Tuesday commemorated the ninth anniversary of the Sandy Hook shooting and urged the Senate to pass stricter gun control legislation.

Driving the news: "In Parkland, Florida, and Oxford, Michigan, in countless communities across the country, there's these horrific shootings that make national headlines and embarrass us as a nation," Biden said. "As a nation, we owe all of these families more than our prayers, we owe them action."

State of play: Biden called on the Senate to pass "three common-sense" House-passed pieces of legislation, including the Build Back Better Act, which has provisions for community violence interventions.

  • He also urged action on a bill requiring background checks for all gun sales, and legislation to keep guns out of the hands of "more dangerous domestic abusers," according to the White House.
  • Biden also seeks to ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines, among other pieces of legislation, the White House said.

The big picture: The shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012, in Newtown, Connecticut, killed 26 people, including 20 children.

  • "No matter how hard it's been, every one of those families relives the news they got that day," Biden said. "Everything changed that morning for you, and the nation was shocked."
  • Biden's remarks also comes two weeks after a 15-year-old was arrested and accused of killing four students and wounding seven other people during a shooting in Oxford, Michigan.

The bottom line: "May God bless all those innocent lives in Newtown and all across the country, and all of you who have been victims of gun violence and your families have suffered from it."

  • "My heart breaks for you, but we have to act."

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Dec 12, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Democrats brace for Build Back Better delay into 2022

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Some Senate Democrats are bracing for President Biden's Build Back Better package to get punted into 2022, despite Democratic leaders insisting the massive social and climate spending bill will pass before the end of this year, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Beyond pushing major spending legislation into a midterm year, a delay in the $1.75 trillion bill creates several technical and financial obstacles for Democrats. They include lapses in key provisions like the child tax and clean energy credits.

Alexi McCammond
Dec 12, 2021 - Axios on HBO

Clyburn predicts Dems will “get around” filibuster on voting rights

Photo: "Axios on HBO"

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) told "Axios on HBO" he expects Senate Democrats will find a way to get around the filibuster to pass federal voting rights legislation.

Why it matters: Protecting and expanding voting rights was a major issue Joe Biden campaigned on, but Democrats haven't been able to enact any protections nearly a year into his presidency. Clyburn predicted Congress will combine various bills into one — though he couldn't say when.

Axios
Updated 12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: COVID may qualify as disability under ADA, EEOC says — Fighting COVID misinformation with cartoons — Pfizer: COVID pill reduces risk by 89% in vulnerable adults.
  2. Vaccines: Millions of America's seniors are vulnerable to Omicron — NFL requires coaches and some staff get COVID vaccine boosters.
  3. States: Colorado governor says COVID "medical emergency" is over — Supreme Court declines to block NY's COVID vaccine mandate for health care workers
  4. World: COVID vaccine passports boost uptake in countries with lower coverage, study finds — U.K. raises COVID alert following surge in Omicron cases — Africa may not hit 70% vaccination target until late 2024, WHO warns.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
