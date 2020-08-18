Biden team launches fundraiser series, starting with Tom Hanks

Joe Biden giving remarks in Delaware. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Joe Biden and Tom Hanks held a virtual fundraiser together on Tuesday — collecting $750,000 in 24 hours, per the campaign — that marks the first of a three-part fundraising series they're calling "Grassroots Fest."
Why it matters: The Biden campaign continues to rake in cash, even before debating President Trump in September.
- And Biden is drawing even more eyes to his virtual events, as the campaign said that 10,000 people watched the event with Hanks.
Last week, the campaign raised $26 million in the first 24 hours after it announced Sen. Kamala Harris as Biden's running mate.