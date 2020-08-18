Biden team launches fundraiser series, starting with Tom Hanks

Joe Biden and Tom Hanks held a virtual fundraiser together on Tuesday — collecting $750,000 in 24 hours, per the campaign — that marks the first of a three-part fundraising series they're calling "Grassroots Fest."

Why it matters: The Biden campaign continues to rake in cash, even before debating President Trump in September.

And Biden is drawing even more eyes to his virtual events, as the campaign said that 10,000 people watched the event with Hanks.

Last week, the campaign raised $26 million in the first 24 hours after it announced Sen. Kamala Harris as Biden's running mate.