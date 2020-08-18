1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden team launches fundraiser series, starting with Tom Hanks

Joe Biden giving remarks in Delaware. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Joe Biden and Tom Hanks held a virtual fundraiser together on Tuesday — collecting  $750,000 in 24 hours, per the campaign — that marks the first of a three-part fundraising series they're calling "Grassroots Fest."

Why it matters: The Biden campaign continues to rake in cash, even before debating President Trump in September. 

  • And Biden is drawing even more eyes to his virtual events, as the campaign said that 10,000 people watched the event with Hanks.

Last week, the campaign raised $26 million in the first 24 hours after it announced Sen. Kamala Harris as Biden's running mate.

Go deeper

Jonathan Swan
13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign ad attacks Biden's mental faculties

Trump campaign ad screenshot

President Trump's re-election campaign launched its most brutal ad of the 2020 election overnight, suggesting Joe Biden has experienced severe mental decline over the past four years.

Driving the news: The digital ad, "What happened to Joe Biden," is timed to overlap with the Democratic National Convention and launches the Trump campaign's four-day takeover of the YouTube masthead.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Neal RothschildSara Fischer
13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Harris gives Biden ticket a big shot of enthusiasm

Data: Newswhip; Graphic: Axios Visuals — Note: Hover over the graphic on desktop to see weekly articles and interactions for candidates and issues.

The addition of Kamala Harris to the Democratic ticket provided Joe Biden with the biggest surge of online enthusiasm he's seen in the entire campaign, according to data from NewsWhip provided exclusively to Axios.

Why it matters: While Biden has been getting much of his momentum from voters who are opposed to President Trump, rather than excited about him, Harris could stir other voters looking for reasons to turn out.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan Swan
Aug 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Inside Trump's DNC counterprogramming

Trump delivers remarks to the New York City Police Benevolent Association at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump campaign anticipates that Joe Biden will get a significant polling bump out of the Democratic National Convention. So the campaign has planned a week of heavy counterprogramming, with the president traveling to four battleground states. 

The state of play: Vice President Pence will be in Wisconsin. Members of the Trump family will be campaigning, and two Trump-Pence bus tours with surrogates will be on the road and doing local media, said Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow