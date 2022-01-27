Sign up for our daily briefing

One weird rule affecting Biden's Fed picks

Neil Irwin

Former Fed chair and quasi-Georgia native Ben Bernanke. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

A little-known, often-circumvented provision of the Federal Reserve Act is causing new problems for President Biden's nominees to the world's most powerful central bank.

Driving the news According to the law that established the Fed, each member of the seven-member Board of Governors must come from a different one of the 12 regional districts that divide up the U.S. Three of the president's nominees appear to live in the same Fed district.

Why it matters: Republicans could use this as a reason to oppose Biden Fed nominees — but it exposes a longstanding practice of creative license in applying a century-old law.

The big picture: The Richmond, Virginia, Fed district stretches from the Carolinas to Maryland, so it encompasses both the Washington, D.C., area, where Biden nominees Jerome Powell and Lael Brainard reside, and the vicinity of Davidson College in North Carolina where Philip Jefferson is a dean.

  • Sen. Patrick Toomey, (R-Pa.), the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, noted the issue in a letter to President Biden, suggesting it may become ground for opposing the nominations.

Yes, but: Presidents of both parties have used great creative license in assigning Fed governor nominees to a particular Fed district in order to make sure their preferred picks can pass legal muster.

  • Former chair Ben Bernanke spent his youth in South Carolina (part of the Richmond Fed district); his young adulthood in Cambridge, Mass. (Boston district) and lived in Princeton, New Jersey, (Philadelphia district) before being named a Fed governor. Yet in nominating him, George W. Bush identified him as coming from the Atlanta Fed district because he was born in Georgia.
  • Current Fed chair Powell, appointed by Presidents Obama, Trump, and now Biden, grew up in the D.C., area, and has spent his adult life in New York and D.C., but is classified as coming from the Philadelphia Fed district. He went to college at Princeton.

The bottom line: Toomey is calling the Biden administration out on a longstanding inconsistency in American financial governance.

Erin Doherty
16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden says he'll make Supreme Court pick by end of February

President Biden speaks on the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. Photo: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden on Thursday said he will announce the nominee for Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's replacement by the end of February.

Driving the news: Biden also affirmed that he will nominate a Black woman to replace Breyer, saying "it's long overdue."

Oriana Gonzalez
59 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Stephen Breyer formally announces retirement from Supreme Court

Photo: Andrew Harnik/AP

Justice Stephen Breyer on Thursday sent a letter to President Biden formally announcing his retirement from the Supreme Court.

State of play: Breyer said his retirement will take effect when the court "rises for the summer recess (typically late June or early July) assuming that by then my successor has been nominated and confirmed."

Neil Irwin
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

COVID created an epic U.S. trade gap

Chart: Axios Visuals. Data: Census Bureau/Bureau of Economic Analysis

The details of the blockbuster fourth quarter GDP report released Thursday morning tell a vivid story of how the underpinnings of the world economy have been reshaped by the pandemic.

One example: In the arithmetic around U.S. economic output, trade acted as a more severe drag last year than it has in a generation.

