Joe Biden wins the endorsement of the National Education Association
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a March 8 campaign event in Tougaloo, Mississippi. Photo: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was endorsed by the National Education Association Saturday night.
Why it matters: The endorsement by the largest labor union in the United States comes the night before the former vice president's Democratic presidential debate with Sen. Bernie Sanders in CNN's Washington studio, which will take place with no live audience as a preventative measure against the novel coronavirus outbreak.