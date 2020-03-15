51 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden wins the endorsement of the National Education Association

Rebecca Falconer

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a March 8 campaign event in Tougaloo, Mississippi. Photo: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was endorsed by the National Education Association Saturday night.

Why it matters: The endorsement by the largest labor union in the United States comes the night before the former vice president's Democratic presidential debate with Sen. Bernie Sanders in CNN's Washington studio, which will take place with no live audience as a preventative measure against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler

Sanders, Biden to debate without a live audience in Arizona out of caution for coronavirus

Biden and Sanders debate on Feb. 25 in Charleston, South Carolina. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders will not debate in front of a live audience in Phoenix, Arizona, this weekend, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego confirmed on Tuesday.

What's happening: There are two confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Arizona, and four presumptive positive cases, per the state health department. One confirmed case is travel-related, while the other confirmed case and all presumptive cases are believed to have been transmitted person-to-person.

Go deeperArrowMar 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Axios

DNC announces Biden-Sanders debate will be moved to D.C. due to coronavirus

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sunday's Democratic debate between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will be moved from Phoenix, Arizona, to CNN's studio in Washington, D.C., and feature no live audience due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

Why it matters: The primary season, in which the two main candidates are in their late 70s, must find ways to adapt in the face of a global pandemic.

Go deeperArrowMar 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Ursula Perano

Joe Biden wins Texas Democratic primary

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Joe Biden has won the Texas Democratic primary with 228 delegates at stake, according to multiple media projections.

Why it matters: Texas offers the second-largest win of the night, coming in just behind California and its 415 delegates.

Go deeperArrowMar 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy