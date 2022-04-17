Skip to main content
Biden’s coronavirus chief says “zero-COVID” strategy not likely to work

Julia Shapero
A community volunteer wearing personal protective equipment disinfects an area before conducting a test for COVID-19 in a compound during a COVID-19 lockdown in Pudong district in Shanghai on April 17. Photo: LIU JIN/AFP via Getty Images

Ashish Jha, the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator, said on Sunday that he does not think a "zero-COVID" strategy, similar to the one adopted in China, is likely to work.

The big picture: China's "zero-COVID" strategy, which seeks to stamp out COVID-19 altogether, has led to strict lockdowns as cases rise.

Driving the news: Jha said on Fox News Sunday that he thinks the strategy is unlikely to work.

  • "I think it's very difficult at this point with a highly contagious variant to be able to curtail this through lockdowns alone," Jha said.
  • "That's why our strategy, which we have advocated, is people should get vaccinated and boosted," he added. "We should make sure treatments are available. That is a much more effective, long-term, durable strategy for living with this virus."
