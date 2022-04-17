Biden’s coronavirus chief says “zero-COVID” strategy not likely to work

Ashish Jha, the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator, said on Sunday that he does not think a "zero-COVID" strategy, similar to the one adopted in China, is likely to work.

The big picture: China's "zero-COVID" strategy, which seeks to stamp out COVID-19 altogether, has led to strict lockdowns as cases rise.

Driving the news: Jha said on Fox News Sunday that he thinks the strategy is unlikely to work.