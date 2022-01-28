In photos: Biden visits collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh

President Biden on Friday visited the site of the collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh.

Driving the news: "I’ve been coming to Pittsburgh a long time,” Biden said, adding that there are more bridges than any other city in the world. "And we’re going to fix them all," he said, per a White House pool reporter.

State of play: A snow-covered bridge in Pittsburgh collapsed on Friday morning, injuring 10, hours before Biden was set to travel to the city to discuss infrastructure. No fatalities were reported as of Friday morning.

Biden called Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) and Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey before departing for Pittsburgh, White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

In photos:

Andrew Harnik/AP

Andrew Harnik/AP

Andrew Harnik/AP

Gene J. Puskar/AP

Go deeper: Pittsburgh bridge collapses hours before Biden visit