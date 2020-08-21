2 hours ago - Economy & Business

How Biden would change the game for CEOs

Photo: Olivier Douilery/AFP via Getty Images

Nick Merrill and Dan Schwerin, co-founders of Evergreen Strategy Group, write in Fast Company that if Joe Biden wins, "expectations for what it takes to be a values-driven company will increase."

The state of play: "Without the foil of President Trump, ... CEOs will have to back specific policy proposals, build coalitions, and put real political muscle behind their principles."

Merrill and Schwerin, who were top Hillary Clinton aides, have these lessons for the next phase of "stakeholder capitalism":

  1. "If Biden replaces Trump, there will be fewer easy chances to express outrage and more hard choices to make about specific policies and legislation that could become law."
  2. "CEOs who want to be seen as leaders will have to use their market power — not just their voice — to drive systemic change."
  3. "There’s going to be more scrutiny of companies when their campaign contributions and lobbying budgets contradict their stated values."

The bottom line: "Companies doubling down on their values right now are proving more resilient in the current crisis, just as they did in the last recession."

Go deeper: CEOs are America's new politicians

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Hillary Clinton rips GOP senators: They seem like they've had a "lobotomy"

Hillary Clinton criticized her former Republican colleagues for their responses to the explosive findings in the Senate Intelligence Committee's report on 2016 Russian interference, accusing them of giving up "their principles, their values, their backbone" to follow President Trump.

Why it matters: The fifth and final volume of the committee's report released this week went further than the Mueller report in showing the extent of Russia's connections to members of the Trump campaign. But the reactions to the findings were starkly divided along partisan lines, with Republicans claiming that the report puts an end to any claims of Trump campaign "collusion" with Russia in 2016.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rashaan Ayesh
Aug 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Former GOP Rep. Charlie Dent endorses Joe Biden

Former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-Penn.) said on Wednesday that he will be voting for Joe Biden over President Trump in November, telling CNN: "At the end of the day, this really isn't about right or left. It's not about ideology. ... For me, it's about right or wrong."

Why it matters: Dent, who represented the key swing state of Pennsylvania in Congress before retiring in 2018, is one of a number of former Republican officials who have come out against Trump during the week of the Democratic National Convention.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman
13 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Biden emphasizes climate change during his biggest moment

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Joe Biden emphasized climate change in his speech accepting the Democratic nomination Thursday night, as the days leading up to it offered fresh evidence of the problem's scale and tensions within his coalition.

Why it matters: It was a statement of priority in the most important speech of Biden's campaign to unseat President Trump, and the address mentioned the topic repeatedly.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow