45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign expands legal team ahead of election

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign is beefing up its legal team with the addition of two former solicitors general and other attorneys, ahead of possible battles over voting access and election results, ABC News reports.

Why it matters: The move highlights the potential for a number of high-stakes legal battles as the nation heads to the polls amid the coronavirus pandemic. The campaign said the legal team will combat any instances of voter suppression, while also identifying and countering foreign interference and misinformation.

Details: The legal team will be lead by Dana Remus, the Biden campaign's general counsel, and Bob Bauer, a former White House Counsel who was involved in the vetting process for Biden's vice presidential pick.

  • Former solicitors general Walter Dellinger and Donald Verrilli, who served in the Obama and Clinton administrations respectively, will lead a “special litigation” unit.
  • Election lawyer Marc Elias will lead a group at the law firm of Perkins Coie focused on voter access issues and ensuring an accurate vote count.
  • Former Attorney General Eric Holder will lead a communications effort that will look to "interact broadly with all stakeholders in voting rights," the Biden campaign wrote in a statement, per ABC News.

What they're saying: "For months, the Biden for President campaign has been quietly building a massive election protection program — the largest in presidential campaign history," a campaign adviser said, per ABC News.

Go deeper

Hans Nichols
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Bernie Sanders urges Biden campaign to focus more on the economy

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders is urging the Biden campaign to focus more on the economy and not “just go after Trump."

Why it matters: Sanders had been privately grousing about the Biden campaign and even urged the campaign to “intensify its focus on pocketbook issues and appeals to liberal voters,” according to a Washington Post story that popped on Saturday.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rashaan Ayesh
Sep 13, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden adviser on Hispanic voters: "We know that we have work to do"

Senior Biden campaign adviser Symone Sanders said former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris know there is still work to do as they court Latino and Hispanic voters around the country, while speaking with ABC's George Stephanopoulos on Sunday.

The big picture: Latinos will be the largest non-white voting bloc in the 2020 election for the first time in history. Hispanic and Latino voters make up more than 20% of the electorate in Florida and Arizona, two swing states that President Trump won in 2016.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's econ warriors

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Joe Biden is seeding his advisory boards and transition team with center-left economists and Black and Hispanic leaders as he prepares to confront income inequality and racial disparities exacerbated by the pandemic.

Why it matters: The Democratic nominee is signaling that if he wins in November, his administration may pivot away from the pro-Wall Street sentiment that pervades not just Trump's White House, but also reigned in Bill Clinton’s and Barack Obama’s administrations.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow