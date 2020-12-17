Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Biden arts adviser takes job leave after harassment allegations

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris looks on as Joe Biden speaks Wednesday during a Cabinet announcement in Wilmington, Del. Photo: Kevin Lamarque/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

A member of one of Joe Biden’s transition agency review teams is stepping down from his professional CEO role while an independent law firm investigates workplace harassment charges against him, according to a letter obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: As a member of the Arts and Humanities review team, Bob Lynch — head of Americans for the Arts — is charged with making personnel recommendations for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, National Endowment for the Arts, National Endowment for the Humanities, National Science Foundation and Smithsonian Institution.

While Lynch is taking a voluntary leave of absence from Americans for the Arts, leaders of AFTA's Arts Education Advisory Council called on the Biden transition to remove him from the review team because of allegations he was complicit in a hostile work environment.

  • “This moment calls for new leadership,” said the letter, signed by 14 people.
  • Lynch did not immediately return a phone message on a cell phone number for him provided to Axios.
  • The transition team didn't respond to a request for comment.

What they’re saying: In a statement, the AFTA board of directors said it "takes the charges made by these members of our community very seriously, and we have taken swift action for remedy to closely examine the organization’s practices and procedures."

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
10 mins ago - Economy & Business

Fed chairman Jerome Powell is (still) here to save financial markets

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Fed chair Jerome Powell sought to reassure financial markets at the Fed's latest policy meeting that even though the economy is improving faster than expected, the housing sector has "fully recovered" and equity markets are hitting all-time highs, the Fed isn't even close to thinking about raising U.S. interest rates.

Why it matters: The bonanza in the stock and housing markets have been buoyed by expectations for the continuation of rock-bottom rates and an avalanche of Fed bond buying.

Go deeper
Amy Harder, author of Generate
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Liberal senators set to pressure Biden on climate change

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Some Democratic senators are threatening to obstruct President-elect Joe Biden’s nominees if he’s not aggressive enough on climate change, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) told Axios.

Why it matters: Whitehouse is a leader on climate change in his party, but he has also shown to be a bipartisan dealmaker when he wants to be. So, what he says suggests broader support among other Democrats.

Go deeper
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
2 hours ago - Technology

Facebook goes to war with Apple over ad privacy

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Facebook further escalated its long-brewing fight with Apple this week, launching a second round of full-page newspaper ads Thursday charging that new Apple privacy measures will hurt small businesses. At the same time, Facebook is backing developers in a lawsuit against Apple's app store policies.

The big picture: Apple wants to give users the chance to opt out of being tracked by Facebook and other companies that sell ads. Facebook says the move will "change the internet as we know it — for the worse."

Go deeper

