Biden could make bigger mark abroad than at home

Spotted yesterday in Times Square. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

The Biden presidency may revitalize an alliance of interests and values with other "advanced high-income democracies" around the world, writes Martin Wolf, Financial Times chief economics commentator.

Why it matters: Reconstructing America's relationships with global allies could smooth over the last four years of foreign policy under President Trump. President-elect Joe Biden has already received congratulations from a number of world leaders and spoken on the phone with some about working together.

  • "I expect it will put the Russian president and his ideological acolytes in central and eastern Europe back in a box marked 'hostile,'" Wolf writes.
  • "I expect, too, that Mr. Biden will make an effort to create an engaged, yet demanding, relationship with China ... Somehow, the US and China must learn how to confront, compete and co-operate, at the same time."

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: U.S. sees record 131,000 cases, hospitalizations hit peak — CDC: Masks protect wearers from COVID-19 — Fauci, Azar expect vaccine to be broadly available by spring.
  2. States: Texas becomes first state to surpass 1 million cases.
  3. Markets: Pfizer's CEO sold $5.6 million in stock on same day of vaccine news
  4. World: Italy tightens COVID-19 restrictions for five hard-hit regions.
Margaret TalevGlen Johnson
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The Electoral College play

Trump supporter Dana Benson hangs a U.S. flag while demonstrating outside of a vote counting facility in Philadelphia. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

As the weaknesses of President Trump's legal cases to overturn Joe Biden's win become clearer, Republicans are talking more about the Electoral College — hinting at an extreme last-chance way for Trump to cling to power.

What we're watching: In this long-shot scenario, Trump and his team could try to block secretaries of state in contested states from certifying results. That could allow legislatures in those states to try to appoint new electors who favor Trump over Biden.

Neal RothschildStef W. Kight
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Four demographic trends that explain Biden's victory

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Geography, rather than race or age, paints the clearest picture of President Trump's defeat and illustrates the demographic trends that could hurt Republicans in future elections.

The big picture: The rural-urban divide demonstrated President-elect Joe Biden's power in and around cities — which helped him flip the states that delivered his election victory.

