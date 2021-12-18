Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden honors anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife and daughter

President Biden departs after attending Mass at the Saint Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, Delaware, on Dec. 11. Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden on Saturday honored his first wife and infant daughter who were killed in a 1972 car crash by visiting their graves at the Saint Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church, AP reports.

The big picture: Biden visited the church with First Lady Jill Biden along with other family members like Ashley and Hunter Biden, per AP.

  • His wife, Neilia, and 13-month-old daughter Naomi died after their car collided with a tractor-trailer while Christmas shopping in 49 years ago.
  • Their sons, Beau and Hunter, were also in the car at the time of the crash and were seriously injured, but survived. Beau later died of brain cancer in 2015.
  • The president later married Jill in 1977 and added Ashley to the family.
  • The car crash occurred after Biden was elected to the Senate in 1972.

Go deeper

TuAnh Dam
Updated 34 mins ago - Health

Report: CDC overcounts millions of vaccinations

A vaccine getting administered. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The U.S. government has overcounted the number of Americans who are at least partly vaccinated against the coronavirus, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: Millions more people than initially thought are unprotected as coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths are rising across the country.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jennifer Koons
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Senate cuts deal on Nord Stream 2 to end Cruz blockade of Biden's ambassador picks

From left, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) appear on "Meet the Press" in January 2013. Photo: William B. Plowman/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Ted Cruz (R) cut a deal overnight to hold a vote on Nord Stream 2 sanctions next month in exchange for the Texas senator lifting his hold on more than three dozen of President Biden's ambassador picks.

Why it matters: Biden has fallen far behind his predecessors in the rate at which his ambassadorial and other high-level State Department picks have been confirmed, leaving gaping holes in critical foreign-policy and national-security roles.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens
5 hours ago - Health

The UK's Omicron warning for America

Expand chart
Data: UK Health Security Agency; Chart: Axios Visuals

Coronavirus cases are surging in London as the Omicron variant has officially replaced Delta — a sign of what's likely just around the corner for parts of the U.S.

The bottom line: The ratio of deaths to cases will be lower than spring 2020, simply because so many Americans are either vaccinated or have already been infected. But it's still unclear if the variant itself is less severe, and how many people are vulnerable to it.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

