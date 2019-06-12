JPMorgan's downgrade of pretend meat purveyor Beyond Meat to Neutral from Buy was credited for the stock's 25% plunge Tuesday.

By the numbers: The stock had risen 600% from its IPO price of $25 a share by Monday and was more than 65% above the average Wall Street 12-month price target of $103.85 a share.

What they said: ""[T]his downgrade is purely a valuation call," JPMorgan equity strategists wrote in a note to clients.

"We believe the company's growth opportunity, strong management, and near-term ability to post financials that exceed Street expectations are balanced by a valuation higher than what we are comfortable with."

"We value the BYND shares using a discounted cash flow analysis that indicates $121 fair value. Thus, we raise our December 2019 price target to $121 from $120 (our financial estimates are unchanged; the increased target reflects lower interest rates)."

