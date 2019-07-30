Beyond Meat filed for a follow-on public offering of 3.25 million shares, which had a market value of $763 million at the time of filing.

Why it matters: Those same shares at today's open had a market value of just around $600 million, down more than 20%, as investors seem unable to stomach a secondary offering announced less than three months after IPO. Beyond Meat likely thought its much better-than-expected Q2 earnings could pump its new float, but it may have been a rotten bet.

