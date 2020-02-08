Beyond Meat tests "fake" fried chicken across the South

Beyond Meat is testing its plant-based chicken in KFC locations for three weeks across Tennessee, North Carolina and Kentucky, the company recently announced.

The big picture: McDonald's is one of the only major fast food restaurants that has not embraced the fake meat boom, the Washington Post reports.

Meanwhile: Burger King, Dunkin', White Castle, Subway, Little Caesars, Taco Bell and Panera Bread have all touted plant-based products.

By the numbers: Beyond Meat's stock price has gradually risen since it dropped by 4.3% in January after Canadian fast-food giant Tim Hortons pulled Beyond burgers from its menu.

The stock is up roughly 56% since its lowest stretch from November to early January. The start of that down period coincided with a lawsuit over Burger King's "Impossible Whopper" being grilled alongside meat products.

Go deeper: The next frontier for plant-based meat