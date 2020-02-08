1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Beyond Meat tests "fake" fried chicken across the South

Orion Rummler

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Beyond Meat is testing its plant-based chicken in KFC locations for three weeks across Tennessee, North Carolina and Kentucky, the company recently announced.

The big picture: McDonald's is one of the only major fast food restaurants that has not embraced the fake meat boom, the Washington Post reports.

Meanwhile: Burger King, Dunkin', White Castle, Subway, Little Caesars, Taco Bell and Panera Bread have all touted plant-based products.

By the numbers: Beyond Meat's stock price has gradually risen since it dropped by 4.3% in January after Canadian fast-food giant Tim Hortons pulled Beyond burgers from its menu.

  • The stock is up roughly 56% since its lowest stretch from November to early January. The start of that down period coincided with a lawsuit over Burger King's "Impossible Whopper" being grilled alongside meat products.

Dion Rabouin

Fake meat may have some real problems

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Beyond Meat's stock price fell by 4.3% on Wednesday after Canadian fast food giant Tim Hortons announced it was pulling Beyond burgers from its menu.

Why it matters: Beyond Meat was one of 2019's biggest success stories — at its peak the stock rose 840% from its IPO price.

Rashaan Ayesh

Kitchen matches: Plant-based meats fire up fast-food traffic and sales

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The fast-food industry has fallen in love with plant-based "meats" and the boost in foot traffic and sales they provide from more health- and climate-conscious consumers.

Why it matters: The public’s growing interest in plant-based "meat" has start-ups trying to scale up and expand their market share, and food giants, such as Tyson Foods, are trying to muscle—and cash—in. The plant-based meat industry has seen $12.6 billion in sales and $4.5 billion in revenue as of July 2019, according to the Plant Based Food Association, and such non-meat burgers were estimated to be in 7,200 Burger Kings, 1,000 Carl's Jrs., and hundreds of other fast-food joints at the close of 2019.

Erica Pandey

The next frontier for plant-based meat

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

After conquering the plant-based burger, fake meat startups are focusing on perfecting other meat alternatives.

Driving the news: Impossible Foods is now out with Impossible Pork. The company distributed samples at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week, and tasters said it closely mimicked real pork, Vox reports.

