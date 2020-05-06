3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Beyond Meat's revenue soars in first quarter

A Beyond Meat burger. Photo: Mairo Cinquetti/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Beyond Meat reported Tuesday net revenue of $97.1 million in the first quarter, a 141% increase from a year ago for the plant-based meat maker.

Why it matters: The company's earnings report stood in stark contrast to the "real" meat production industry, which has had to shut down plants and face broken supply chains amid the coronavirus pandemic, leading to consumer shortages and an increase in beef and pork prices.

By the numbers: Beyond Meat's revenue win outpaced analysts' expectations of $88.3 million, according to CNBC.

  • The company's shares rose about 5% in after-hours trading. 

What they're saying: "I am proud of our first-quarter financial results, which exceeded our expectations despite an increasingly challenging operating environment due to the COVID-19 health crisis," CEO Ethan Brown said.

What's next: The company said it saw a drop in sales in March as the virus shut down restaurants around the world and withdrew its earnings forecast for the year.

Scoop: Pompeo planning trip to Israel despite coronavirus restrictions

Pompeo (R) with Netanyahu last year. Photo: Janek Skarzynski/AFP via Getty

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is planning to travel to Israel next week for a 24-hour visit, Israeli officials tell me.

Why it matters: This will be the first visit of a senior foreign official to Israel since coronavirus travel restrictions came into place. This will also be Pompeo’s first trip abroad since the crisis became a global pandemic.

The push for post-coronavirus telework to help fight climate change

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

There's at least a small movement brewing to ensure telework remains widely permitted and encouraged in the post-pandemic era as a way to help the climate.

Why it matters: Driving creates lots of air pollution, and transportation (not just from passenger cars) is the nation's largest source of CO2 emissions.

ADP's April private jobs report shows worst losses in its history

Photo: Olivier Douilery/AFP via Getty Images

The private sector lost 20.2 million jobs in April, according to ADP's private jobs report — the worst monthly job loss in the report's history.

Why it matters: "Job losses of this scale are unprecedented. The total number of job losses for the month of April alone was more than double the total jobs lost during the Great Recession," Ahu Yildirmaz, co-head of the ADP Research Institute said. The hospitality sector was hit hardest with 8.6 million jobs lost, while the trade, transportation, utilities and construction sectors also suffered major blows.

Economy & Business