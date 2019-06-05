Season 2 of “Axios on HBO” airs Sundays at 6pm ET/PT. Keep up to date with Axios AM:

Beverly Hills votes unanimously to outlaw most tobacco sales

Rigo Fernandez, owner of Buena Vista Cigar Club, smokes a cigar in his lounge in Beverly Hills, California, May 21, 2019.
Existing cigar lounges like this one in Beverly Hills, California, will be exempt from the ban. Photo: Kyle Grillot/AFP/Getty Images

The City Council of Beverly Hills, California, voted unanimously on Tuesday night to outlaw almost all sales of tobacco products in the affluent Los Angeles suburb.

Why it matters: In what's believed to be the first such ban in the U.S., cigarettes, cigars and electronic cigarettes will no longer be sold at gas stations, pharmacies, convenience stores or by grocers in Beverly Hills from January 1, 2021.

The big picture: The council said in a statement existing lounges would be exempt and hotels — existing and future — may only sell to guests when the ban comes into effect. It will conduct a review of the impacts on tourism after 3 years of the ban being in place.

