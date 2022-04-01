Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Better Financial Corp., a graduate of the Y-Combinator winter class of 2022, is looking to raise $5 million in funding at a $50 million valuation for its seed round, sources with knowledge of the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: Investors say they've largely seen valuations in this post-YC cohort ranges between $20 million to $30 million, making Better Financial Corp.'s figure a standout.

Context: Consumer fintech is a difficult space, with high customer acquisition costs. But Better is betting it can do better, so to speak, by operating multiple brands aimed at different populations.

How it works: We're building Thrasio for fintech, a family of consumer brands built on a shared stack," CEO and founder Kaushik Tiwari said during the company's YC Demo Day presentation.

Given the explosion of embedded finance companies, Better Financial Corp. is able to spin up new brands in about four weeks, the company said as part of the presentation.

By housing multiple brands, the company believes it can cross-sell more effectively and lower customer acquisition costs.

Read more about the company, and how much it has raised so far, at Axios Fintech Pro.