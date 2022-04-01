Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Technology

Scoop: Y-Combinator fintech graduate seeks $50M valuation

Lucinda Shen
Better Financial Corp., a graduate of the Y-Combinator winter class of 2022, is looking to raise $5 million in funding at a $50 million valuation for its seed round, sources with knowledge of the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: Investors say they've largely seen valuations in this post-YC cohort ranges between $20 million to $30 million, making Better Financial Corp.'s figure a standout.

Context: Consumer fintech is a difficult space, with high customer acquisition costs. But Better is betting it can do better, so to speak, by operating multiple brands aimed at different populations.

How it works: We're building Thrasio for fintech, a family of consumer brands built on a shared stack," CEO and founder Kaushik Tiwari said during the company's YC Demo Day presentation.

  • Given the explosion of embedded finance companies, Better Financial Corp. is able to spin up new brands in about four weeks, the company said as part of the presentation.
  • By housing multiple brands, the company believes it can cross-sell more effectively and lower customer acquisition costs.

