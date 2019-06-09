Beto O'Rourke: If I relied on polls, I never would have run against Ted Cruz

"I don't know that this many months out from the caucuses in Iowa really indicate what our prospects are. If I relied on polls in any race that I've run, I never would have served in the United States Congress, we would never tried to take on Ted Cruz. ... These polls, this far out, I really don't think describe the full picture. We got a lot of time, a lot of work, but thankfully, we have a number of extraordinary volunteers who are going to make this possible."

Why it matters: The former Texas representative has been trending downward ever since he announced his candidacy for president, from 11% in December to 5% in March to 2% in Saturday night's poll. Last week, a Quinnipiac University poll found 60% of Texas Democrats would rather see O'Rourke challenge Republican John Cornyn for his Senate seat in 2020 than continue to run for president.

Go deeper: Beto O'Rourke on the issues, in under 500 words