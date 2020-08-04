Best Buy continues to defy the retail apocalypse

One company bucking the woeful news from the world of retail is Best Buy, which saw its stock price hit a record high Monday.

What's happening: Last week Best Buy announced that sales have increased from last year despite the coronavirus pandemic. It also has promised permanent wage increases for employees.

The retail chain said that sales in the second quarter rose 2.5% from the same period in 2019, and have risen 15% since stores began reopening June 15, per MarketWatch.

Between the lines: Best Buy managed to hang onto its sales numbers through appointment-only visits that held visit rates at around 40% of normal levels in the early stages of the recovery, notes foot traffic analysis firm Placer.ai.