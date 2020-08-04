Best Buy continues to defy the retail apocalypse

One company bucking the woeful news from the world of retail is Best Buy, which saw its stock price hit a record high Monday.
What's happening: Last week Best Buy announced that sales have increased from last year despite the coronavirus pandemic. It also has promised permanent wage increases for employees.
- The retail chain said that sales in the second quarter rose 2.5% from the same period in 2019, and have risen 15% since stores began reopening June 15, per MarketWatch.
Between the lines: Best Buy managed to hang onto its sales numbers through appointment-only visits that held visit rates at around 40% of normal levels in the early stages of the recovery, notes foot traffic analysis firm Placer.ai.
- Placer.ai analysts argue "the best might still be on the horizon with a critical back-to-school season dovetailing with a rise in the value and importance of the home office."
- "Even the potential for college students to be working remotely could drive an increase in the need for at-home technologies."