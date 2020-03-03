22 mins ago - Economy & Business

Investors are warily eyeing Bernie Sanders' Super Tuesday performance

Dion Rabouin
Data: PPIC Statewide Survey; Note: 535 surveyed by household income, 573 of all likely voters. ±5.7 percentage point margin of error; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

With Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg out of the 2020 U.S. presidential race, today's primaries will be a major test for Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

Why it matters: For the markets, Sanders' economic policy proposals and anti-Wall Street rhetoric are seen as a major potential negative for the stock market and a good showing could put him one step closer to the Democratic party nomination and the presidency.

What's happening: Sanders has a commanding lead in California, which has by far the most delegates of any state voting today.

  • A recent survey from Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) shows Sanders with a wide lead.
  • The latest CBS News Battleground Tracker/YouGov poll also shows Sanders with a significant advantage, at 31%, with Biden at 19%, Elizabeth Warren at 18% and Mike Bloomberg at 12%.
  • Polls also show Sanders with a sizeable lead in Texas, which holds the second highest number of delegates.

Be smart: Only candidates who receive 15% of the vote will get a share of the state's delegates.

  • The PPIC study also asked respondents who their second choice would be and Warren led with 22%, followed by Sanders with 19%.
  • Biden, who received endorsements from Klobuchar and Buttigieg Monday night, got 13% of second place votes, while Bloomberg received just 9%.

Go deeper: Inside the Bernie economy

Go deeper

Rashaan Ayesh

Polls: Sanders in control over Biden, Bloomberg

Photos: Brett Carlsen/AFP via Getty Images; Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images; Sean Rayford/Getty Images

A group of top national polls released this week show Bernie Sanders in control of the 2020 Democratic race ahead of Wednesday's debate in Las Vegas.

The state of play: Joe Biden, who has been at the top of the polls for months, plunged after lackluster performances in Iowa and New Hampshire — allowing Sanders to surge ahead as billionaire Mike Bloomberg has cut into the former vice president's lead among moderate voters.

Go deeperArrowFeb 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Margaret TalevAlexi McCammond

Bernie Sanders' uneasy New Hampshire win

Sanders at his victory speech in Manchester. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Bernie Sanders' victory in the New Hampshire primary was real, but he had two moderates close on his heels — suggesting that Democrats aren't ready to hand the nomination to a socialist without a longer fight.

The big picture: Amy Klobuchar's surprisingly strong showing, along with the close margin between Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, was a reality check on the idea that the moderate wing of the Democratic Party has disappeared.

Go deeperArrowFeb 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Alexi McCammond

What to watch in tonight's Democratic debate

Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally in Colorado. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Bernie Sanders is now the clear front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination, and his opponents are ready to try to knock him down at tonight's debate in Charleston, South Carolina — especially Michael Bloomberg, who was the punching bag at the Las Vegas debate.

Why it matters: This is the last debate before Super Tuesday, when Sanders is expected to win California and Texas and could secure an insurmountable lead for the Democratic nomination. That's a direct threat to the entire field, but especially to Bloomberg, who skipped the early states to focus on the March 3 contests.

Go deeperArrowFeb 25, 2020 - Politics & Policy