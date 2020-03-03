Investors are warily eyeing Bernie Sanders' Super Tuesday performance

With Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg out of the 2020 U.S. presidential race, today's primaries will be a major test for Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

Why it matters: For the markets, Sanders' economic policy proposals and anti-Wall Street rhetoric are seen as a major potential negative for the stock market and a good showing could put him one step closer to the Democratic party nomination and the presidency.

What's happening: Sanders has a commanding lead in California, which has by far the most delegates of any state voting today.

A recent survey from Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) shows Sanders with a wide lead.

The latest CBS News Battleground Tracker/YouGov poll also shows Sanders with a significant advantage, at 31%, with Biden at 19%, Elizabeth Warren at 18% and Mike Bloomberg at 12%.

Polls also show Sanders with a sizeable lead in Texas, which holds the second highest number of delegates.

Be smart: Only candidates who receive 15% of the vote will get a share of the state's delegates.

The PPIC study also asked respondents who their second choice would be and Warren led with 22%, followed by Sanders with 19%.

Biden, who received endorsements from Klobuchar and Buttigieg Monday night, got 13% of second place votes, while Bloomberg received just 9%.

