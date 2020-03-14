Sanders projected to win Northern Mariana Islands Democratic caucus

Sen. Bernie Sanders is the projected winner of the Northern Mariana Islands caucus, AP reports.

Catch up quick: AP allocated 4 delegates to Sanders and 2 to former Vice President Joe Biden. Sanders' small win follows Biden's delegate haul across Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and Idaho.

The big picture: Democratic voters are choosing between Sanders' revolution and Biden's so-called Return to Normal campaign, as the candidates compete for the party's presidential nomination and the chance to take on President Trump.

The Northern Mariana Islands have been a U.S. territory since 1975. They participate in the presidential primaries, but not in the general election.

