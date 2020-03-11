38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Bernie Sanders wins North Dakota Democratic presidential caucus

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: Salwan Georges/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders is the projected winner of the Democratic presidential primary caucus in North Dakota, which has 14 delegates at stake, AP reports.

The state of play: Sanders is nearly 200 delegates behind former Vice President Joe Biden, who won Missouri, Michigan and Mississippi on Tuesday. Sanders previously won North Dakota in 2016.

Orion Rummler

Democratic primary results: Biden projected to win Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri

Former Vice President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks during a campaign rally in Detroit on March 9. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden is the projected winner in the Michigan, Mississippi, and Missouri presidential primaries, per AP. The news agency also projected early Wednesday that he won Idaho.

The big picture: Democratic voters in six states are choosing between Bernie Sanders’ revolution or Joe Biden’s so-called Return to Normal campaign, as the candidates compete for the party's presidential nomination and the chance to take on President Trump.

Fadel Allassan

March 10 Democratic primaries: What you need to know

Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

A total of 352 delegates in six states are up for grabs in today's Democratic Party primaries.

Why it matters: It's the first time voters cast ballots since Super Tuesday, which crystallized the contest as a one-on-one race between Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is still competing but has far fewer delegates than her opponents.

Orion Rummler

AP: Sanders can't match Biden's Super Tuesday delegate haul

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former Vice President Joe Biden debate in Charleston, South Carolina on Feb. 25. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden won more delegates than Sen. Bernie Sanders and the rest of the 2020 candidates who competed in Super Tuesday contests, the AP counted on Friday.

The big picture: Projected Super Tuesday wins for Biden included North Carolina, Virginia, Massachusetts, Texas, Minnesota and Alabama — while projected wins for Sanders included California and Colorado.

