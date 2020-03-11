Bernie Sanders wins North Dakota Democratic presidential caucus
Photo: Salwan Georges/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Sen. Bernie Sanders is the projected winner of the Democratic presidential primary caucus in North Dakota, which has 14 delegates at stake, AP reports.
The state of play: Sanders is nearly 200 delegates behind former Vice President Joe Biden, who won Missouri, Michigan and Mississippi on Tuesday. Sanders previously won North Dakota in 2016.
