Bernie Sanders says Nancy Pelosi is "a little bit" tough on AOC's squad

Sen. Bernie Sanders said on NBC's"Meet the Press" on Sunday that Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been "a little bit" tough on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her allies.

The big picture: The riff escalated when the speaker criticized the Ocasio-Cortez and three others for having no following in the chamber, only on Twitter. Ocasio-Cortez fired back at Pelosi, accusing her of "singling out" women of color in Congress.