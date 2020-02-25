2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

2 Florida Democrats sue to disqualify Sanders from state primary

Ursula Perano

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Two Florida Democrats filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking to block Sen. Bernie Sanders — a self-declared independent — from appearing on the state's primary ballot next month on the grounds of Florida having a closed primary system, Politico reports.

The big picture: Florida's closed primary system does not allow individuals to cast votes across party lines or for independents or third-party voters to participate. Sanders is an independent who caucuses with Democrats in the Senate, but is currently the front-runner in the Democratic primary for president.

  • The suit is backed by two resident Florida Democrats: Frank Bach and George Brown.

What they're saying: Karen Gievers, a former Florida circuit court judge representing the plaintiffs, said, "Florida is a closed primary state, yet here we have someone who is an independent on the Democratic ballot. You can’t be an independent and be a member of the party."

  • Juan Penalosa, executive director of the Florida Democratic Party, countered: "The Florida Democratic Party executive committee voted unanimously to place Senator Sanders on the Florida ballot. Votes cast for the senator are valid and must be counted.”

Between the lines: Florida law does allow political parties to determine which candidates appear on their primary ballot, and Sanders appeared on the Florida primary ballot in 2016.

  • The move comes as Sanders is facing major backlash in Florida, which has a large Cuban population, over his comments praising aspects of Fidel Castro's dictatorship.
  • Sanders, a democratic socialist, said during a "60 Minutes" interview that he condemns Castro's authoritarianism, but that not everything the Cuban leader did was bad.
  • "He had a massive literacy program," Sanders said. "Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?"

Go deeper: Bernie Sanders' rise forces media to reckon with how to cover him

Go deeper

Orion Rummler

Voter turnout breaks New Hampshire Democratic primary record

Sen. Bernie Sanders rallies in New Hampshire on Feb. 11. Photo: Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

New Hampshire voters broke the state's 2008 record this week for the most votes cast in a New Hampshire Democratic primary election, the party announced Wednesday.

By the numbers: More than 300,000 Democratic votes were cast on Tuesday — easily breaking 2008's record of 288,000 votes — while roughy 156,000 Republican votes were cast, per New Hampshire's secretary of state.

Go deeperArrowFeb 13, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Amy Harder

These swing voters don't like Trump’s environmental rollbacks

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Swing voters in four battleground states decisively oppose President Trump's sweeping rollbacks of environmental regulations — but it's unlikely to sway their votes.

Why it matters: It's voters living in states like these, including Florida and Pennsylvania, who fill pivotal roles electing America's presidents, so we should listen.

Go deeperArrowFeb 24, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Margaret TalevAlexi McCammond

Bernie Sanders' uneasy New Hampshire win

Sanders at his victory speech in Manchester. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Bernie Sanders' victory in the New Hampshire primary was real, but he had two moderates close on his heels — suggesting that Democrats aren't ready to hand the nomination to a socialist without a longer fight.

The big picture: Amy Klobuchar's surprisingly strong showing, along with the close margin between Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, was a reality check on the idea that the moderate wing of the Democratic Party has disappeared.

Go deeperArrowFeb 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy