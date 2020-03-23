Bernie Sanders wins Democrats Abroad primary

Biden celebrates with his supporters after declaring victory at an election-night rally at the University of South Carolina. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Editor's note: Snapchat's Peter Hamby, host of "Good Luck America," sent Axios this dispatch from Biden's victory party in Columbia, S.C.

Joe Biden can now make the case he's got a coalition: black voters, older voters and the type of never-Trump, Romney-Clinton suburban independents who were so crucial to Democratic House wins in 2018.

Driving the news: 7 pm ET, when the race was called, was the Biden campaign’s biggest hour of online fundraising to date. The campaign's digital director, Rob Flaherty, tweeted that the campaign’s “No Malarkey” mugs sold out in two hours.