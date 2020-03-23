Bernie Sanders wins Democrats Abroad primary
Sen. Bernie Sanders. Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
Sen. Bernie Sanders has won 9 delegates after securing a victory in the Democrats Abroad primary, the Democratic Party's international arm announced Monday.
The state of play: Sanders got 57.9% of the vote compared to former Vice President Joe Biden, who got 22.7% and 4 delegates. This years' primary saw the group's highest turnout with 39,984 voters in 180 countries taking part, up more than 15% from 2016.
- 5,689 voted in the U.K., which had the highest turnout. Germany and Canada followed, with 5,268 and 4,691 voters respectively.
