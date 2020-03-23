16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Bernie Sanders wins Democrats Abroad primary

Fadel Allassan

Sen. Bernie Sanders. Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders has won 9 delegates after securing a victory in the Democrats Abroad primary, the Democratic Party's international arm announced Monday.

The state of play: Sanders got 57.9% of the vote compared to former Vice President Joe Biden, who got 22.7% and 4 delegates. This years' primary saw the group's highest turnout with 39,984 voters in 180 countries taking part, up more than 15% from 2016.

  • 5,689 voted in the U.K., which had the highest turnout. Germany and Canada followed, with 5,268 and 4,691 voters respectively.

Go deeper: Democrats abroad overcome obstacles to conclude primary

Go deeper

Axios

Inside Biden's big win

Biden celebrates with his supporters after declaring victory at an election-night rally at the University of South Carolina. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Editor's note: Snapchat's Peter Hamby, host of "Good Luck America," sent Axios this dispatch from Biden's victory party in Columbia, S.C.

Joe Biden can now make the case he's got a coalition: black voters, older voters and the type of never-Trump, Romney-Clinton suburban independents who were so crucial to Democratic House wins in 2018.

Driving the news: 7 pm ET, when the race was called, was the Biden campaign’s biggest hour of online fundraising to date. The campaign's digital director, Rob Flaherty, tweeted that the campaign’s “No Malarkey” mugs sold out in two hours. 

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Rashaan Ayesh

Bernie Sanders wins North Dakota Democratic presidential caucus

Photo: Salwan Georges/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders is the projected winner of the Democratic presidential primary caucus in North Dakota, which has 14 delegates at stake, AP reports.

The state of play: Sanders is nearly 200 delegates behind former Vice President Joe Biden, who won Missouri, Michigan and Mississippi on Tuesday. Sanders previously won North Dakota in 2016.

Go deeper: Sanders assesses path forward after more big Biden wins

Keep ReadingArrowMar 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Ursula PeranoRebecca Falconer

Democrats abroad overcome obstacles to conclude primary

The polling station in Auckland, New Zealand, on Saturday. Photo: Rebecca Falconer/Axios

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — The Democrats Abroad primary ended early Wednesday Eastern Time following tense rounds of voting worldwide caused by closed precincts, digital ballots and the novel coronavirus.

How it works: United States citizens living abroad who register as Democrats vote via precincts around the globe. This year's voting took place from March 3-10, but organizers say results will not be announced until March 23 due to a high volume of mail-in ballots. There are 13 pledged delegates at stake.

Go deeperArrowMar 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy