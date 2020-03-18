Bernie Sanders to "assess his campaign" after latest round of primary losses

Bernie Sanders will move to "assess his campaign" after Joe Biden's sweep of the Florida, Illinois and Arizona primaries, his campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, said in a statement Wednesday.

The big picture: Sanders trails Biden by almost 300 delegates, making it statistically improbable that he can catch up in the primary race, according to the New York Times.

Only around 40% of the delegates available in the race for the Democratic nomination remain.

What they're saying: Shakir said Sanders is currently focused on the federal government's response to the coronavirus pandemic "and ensuring that we take care of working people and the most vulnerable."

