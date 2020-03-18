Bernie Sanders to "assess his campaign" after latest round of primary losses
Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Bernie Sanders will move to "assess his campaign" after Joe Biden's sweep of the Florida, Illinois and Arizona primaries, his campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, said in a statement Wednesday.
The big picture: Sanders trails Biden by almost 300 delegates, making it statistically improbable that he can catch up in the primary race, according to the New York Times.
- Only around 40% of the delegates available in the race for the Democratic nomination remain.
What they're saying: Shakir said Sanders is currently focused on the federal government's response to the coronavirus pandemic "and ensuring that we take care of working people and the most vulnerable."
