17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Bernie Sanders to "assess his campaign" after latest round of primary losses

Jacob Knutson

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Bernie Sanders will move to "assess his campaign" after Joe Biden's sweep of the Florida, Illinois and Arizona primaries, his campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, said in a statement Wednesday.

The big picture: Sanders trails Biden by almost 300 delegates, making it statistically improbable that he can catch up in the primary race, according to the New York Times.

  • Only around 40% of the delegates available in the race for the Democratic nomination remain.

What they're saying: Shakir said Sanders is currently focused on the federal government's response to the coronavirus pandemic "and ensuring that we take care of working people and the most vulnerable."

Go deeper: Sanders says he'd drop out if Biden has plurality at Democratic convention

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan

March 17 primaries: What you need to know

Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

Three states are set to move forward with primaries today, even as the coronavirus pandemic shuts down schools, restaurants and large gatherings across the world.

Why it matters: Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden are competing for votes in Arizona, Florida and Illinois and their total trove of 664 delegates. But Ohio has declared a public health emergency, postponing the primaries because of concerns about COVID-19.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 19 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Orion Rummler

Joe Biden declared Washington Democratic primary winner

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden was declared on Monday the winner of the Democratic presidential primary in Washington state, AP reports, narrowly defeating Bernie Sanders.

The big picture: Biden was also the winner of Michigan, Mississippi, Idaho and Missouri on Tuesday — snatching most of the delegates up for grabs from Sanders, who faces a quickly narrowing path to the Democratic nomination.

Go deeperArrowMar 17, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Alexi McCammond

What to watch in tonight's debate: A new Joe Biden

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden at the Democratic debate at Gaillard Center, Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 25. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Viewers tuning in to tonight’s Democratic debate will meet a new Joe Biden — one who’s adopted two new progressive policies from Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders and who’s eager to pull their supporters away from the movement they’ve built into his own coalition.

Why it matters: This could very well be the last primary debate of the 2020 cycle, and Biden knows he has to start the work of winning over Sanders’ supporters before Sanders drops out.

Go deeperArrowMar 15, 2020 - Politics & Policy