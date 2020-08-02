20 hours ago - World

Berlin protesters clash with police at massive anti-lockdown rally

Thousands of demonstrators protest against the current measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, in Berlin, Aug. 1. Photo: John MacDougall/AFP via Getty Images

Berlin police said Saturday night at least 18 officers were injured while trying to disperse a large crowd protesting Germany's coronavirus lockdown measures, according to a DW.com translation.

The big picture: Many in the estimated crowd of 17,000, made up of conspiracy theorists, right-wing populists and others, were not wearing masks, reports AP, which notes: "Unlike the U.S., Brazil and Britain, Germany’s government has been praised worldwide for its management of the pandemic." The country has confirmed more than 211,000 cases and just over 9,100 deaths from COVID-19, per Johns Hopkins data.

Editor's note: The top photo in this post has been replaced. The earlier photo depicted a demonstration against evictions.

Updated 5 mins ago - Health

World coronavirus updates: Global cases top 18 million

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The number of novel coronavirus cases surged past 18 million on Sunday night, Johns Hopkins data shows.

By the numbers: More than 688,300 people have died from COVID-19 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins. Over 10.6 million have recovered.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 23 mins ago - Science

Isaias strengthens along Florida's coast as tropical storm threatens Carolinas

A wave crashes ashore as Tropical Storm Isaias passes throughJetty Park in Fort Pierce, Florida, on Sunday. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Tropical Storm Isaias brought heavy rain and strong winds as it brushed past Florida on its way up the east coast toward the Carolinas on Sunday, per the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The latest: Isaias was 55 miles east of Cape Canaveral with winds increasing to 70 mph, the NHC said in an 8 p.m. update. Storm surge warnings were in effect for North and South Carolina. A tropical storm watch was in effect for the mid-Atlantic coast.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

In photos: Thousands evacuated as Southern California fire grows

A firefighter from Carpinteria monitors a flare-up along a ridge as the Apple fire burns north of Banning in Cherry Valley, California, on Aug. 1. Photo: Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

California firefighters were tackling multiple fires on Sunday — including a massive wildfire that's burned some 20,000 acres in the south of the state and prompted mandatory evacuations over the weekend.

The big picture: As California remains an epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., some 15 separate fires are raging across the state. The Apple Fire in Riverside County, about 75 miles east of Los Angeles, "doubled in size" Saturday, KTLA reports. About 7,800 people were under evacuation orders as hundreds of firefighters battle the blaze. But none of the fire had been contained by Sunday evening, per CalFire.

