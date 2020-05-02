1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Berkshire Hathaway didn't buy the coronavirus dip

Axios

Photo: Johannes Eiselee/AFP/Getty Images

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has $137 billion in cash, up $10 billion from the end of 2019, it reported Saturday. The company reported more than $50 billion in unrealized stock losses, but still had a quarterly operating profit of nearly $6 billion.

Why it matters: "That’s a contrast to the financial crisis in 2008, when his Omaha-based company dipped into its vast cash reserves to gain lucrative preferred shares and rescue businesses teetering on the edge of collapse," Bloomberg notes.

  • “As efforts to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated in the second half of March and continued through April, most of our businesses were negatively affected, with the effects to date ranging from relatively minor to severe,” the company said in a regulatory filing Saturday.

CNBC: "The Standard & Poor’s 500 slid 20% in the first quarter but there were steeper falls in several large Berkshire holdings including American Express, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and four airlines -- American, Delta, Southwest and United."

Go deeper

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 3,364,535 — Total deaths: 239,236 — Total recoveries — 1,060,617Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 1,104,345 — Total deaths: 65,069 — Total recoveries — 164,015 — Total tested: 6,551,810Map.
  3. Public health: FDA grants emergency authorization of remdesivir to treat coronavirus — CDC tracked nearly 5,000 cases in meat processing facilities.
  4. Trump: POTUS says there are enough coronavirus tests for the Senate — Kayleigh McEnany holds first White House press briefing.
  5. World: India extends coronavirus lockdown by 2 weeks — Protestors gather for International Workers' Day.
  6. Federal government: House panel: White House blocks Fauci testimony on coronavirus — DOJ probes doctor whose hydroxychloroquine claims were touted by Sean Hannity.
  7. Business: Berkshire Hathaway didn't buy the coronavirus dip.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 16 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Margaret Talev

What Matters 2020: Coronavirus edition

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Noam Galai, Jamie McCarthy, Josep Lago/AFP, Alfredo Estrella/AFP, and Narayan Maharjan/NurPhoto, all via Getty Images

Axios launched our "What Matters 2020" series this year to focus on seven issues that will define the nation's future no matter who wins in November. 

The big picture: The impact of the coronavirus pandemic will spread far beyond the most pressing issues we face now — lives lost and economic disruption — to drive debates on all of these longer term topics. Go deeper with the Axios subject matter experts to explore each one.

Go deeper (3 min. read)ArrowUpdated 2 hours ago - Economy & Business
Axios

Philadelphia ends coronavirus leeway on nonviolent crime arrests

Photo: Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The city of Philadelphia is ending its emergency coronavirus policy of letting police officers make case-by-case judgments on whether to arrest certain non-violent offenders.

Between the lines: "The city is facing an increase in retail thefts at small businesses already struggling to survive with the pandemic, the department said, and there has been a rise in burglaries committed by repeat offenders," the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Health