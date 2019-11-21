Israeli attorney general Avichai Mandelblit will announce his decisions on potential indictments against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in three corruption cases during a press conference in Jerusalem at 19:30 local time (12:30 EST)

Why it matters: The looming indictments have plunged Israel into a political deadlock following an inconclusive election two months ago. Netanyahu and Benny Gantz both failed to form coalitions, and a proposed national unity government has been blocked because Gantz refuses to serve under a prime minister facing corruption charges and Netanyahu refuses to step aside as prime minister because the indictments threaten his political survival.