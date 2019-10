Injured Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was fined $5,000 for wearing his Apple Watch on the sidelines during a recent game, per ESPN.

The big picture: Devices that are capable of transmitting voice or data, with the exception of those approved by the league (like coaches' headsets or the Surface tablets), are not allowed on NFL sidelines. Apple, which got a whole lot more than $5,000 worth of free marketing, was a big winner.

