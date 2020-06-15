2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Ben Carson says Trump will "get there" on understanding anthem protests

Photo: Astrid Riecken - Pool/Getty Images

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson told Hugh Hewitt's radio show Monday that he believes President Trump will "get there" on understanding why professional athletes have kneeled in protest during the national anthem.

Why it matters: Trump has long condemned the protests — started by NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick to bring light to the issue of police brutality — and called them disrespectful to the anthem and members of the military.

The big picture: The NFL, which long opposed the protests, came around on the issue after continued pressure from players amid the ongoing larger protests in cities across the country against systemic racism and police brutality.

  • Carson, the sole black member of Trump's cabinet, told Hewitt that the president hasn't "manifested as much animosity" around the anthem protests recently.
  • Trump has tweeted or retweeted about athletes' anthem protests on multiple occasions this month.

Worth noting: Carson also said that he's not sure if the anthem protests "[need] to continue" because the issue of police brutality "has been brought to national attention."

  • He also said that he does not believe in continued systemic racism in the U.S.: "You know, I’ve seen systemic racism growing up. I mean, we are so much better than that now. Do we still have racist people? Of course. You know, you’re always going to have people who think superficially and don’t think deeply. But you know, that doesn’t mean that the whole system is corrupted and needs to be changed."

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
Jun 14, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Ben Carson says shooting of Rayshard Brooks is "not clear-cut" like Floyd killing

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said on "Fox News Sunday" that the fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta was “not clear-cut” like the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, noting that Brooks was resisting arrest and that an investigation is necessary in order to make a judgment.

Why it matters: Brooks' death sparked a new wave of protests in Atlanta on Saturday night, with demonstrators setting a fire at the Wendy's restaurant where the 27-year-old was shot and blocking off a nearby highway. Atlanta's chief of police has resigned and the officer who killed Brooks has been fired.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Marisa Fernandez
2 hours ago - Health

FDA ends emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine

Photo: George Frey/AFP via Getty Images

The FDA ended Monday its emergency use authorizations for two controversial drugs, hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, as a potential coronavirus treatment.

Why it matters: Despite gaining President Trump's adamant support and use, the drugs have failed in several clinical trials and have been found to possibly cause serious heart problems.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court rules that workers cannot be fired for being gay or transgender

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that employers cannot fire employees based on their sexual orientation or gender identity under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Why it matters: The 6-3 opinion marks a huge win for LGBT rights in a court with a clear conservative tilt. It was authored by conservative justice Neil Gorsuch, who was joined by the court's more liberal and swing members.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow